Dubai: Sennheiser Middle East will welcome Communications Technology Specialists from Corporates and the Education sector at Gitex 2022 at long-standing partner Venuetech’s Booth H3-C1 in Hall 3. Sennheiser’s next generation of wireless digital microphones will be on display, and the stand will be handled by audio specialists to meet visitors and walk them through the numerous outstanding solutions offered.

“At Sennheiser, we are laser-focused on building the finest technology available and then use our learnings to see how we can add accessibility and serve new markets. Ultimately, it is our business to ensure that the customer always wins regardless of which wireless solution they choose.” Says David Missall, Sennheiser’s Insights Manager for Consultants

The new Evolution Wireless Digital microphones, EW-DX, which offers incredible value, will be displayed. Sennheiser views this solution as the digital silver bullet for the market, meeting many needs at an affordable price. It works on UHF frequencies, features the latest technology in digital wireless transmission, the ability to set up multiple wireless channels in minutes, and of course, superior audio quality. Add on the automatic frequency setup via the Smart Assist App, an input dynamic range of 134 dB – five times more than the usual 120 dB –, low latency of 1.9 milliseconds and a transmitter battery life of up to 12 hours with a rechargeable battery pack. This end-to-end solution is simplifying the workflow for AV and IT customers.

Mig Cardamone, Sales Director, Sennheiser Middle East, added.” We expect Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be a big buzzword on the show floor as more manufacturers find creative ways to bring this technology into the meeting environment. Touchless audio and digital wireless technology are blended to meet the new challenges we face. Our latest innovations are perfect for IT and AV managers and business professionals. Our solutions are innovative, and user-friendly and genuinely make collaboration easier. We'll be showcasing some of these innovations and more at Gitex 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.

Our goal is to partner with Tech professionals to deliver professional quality audio. Whether on campus or navigating the challenges of both in-person and hybrid meetings in a corporate meeting environment, we will provide visitors with hands-on experiences with our wide variety of solutions so they can genuinely appreciate and adopt a Sennheiser solution. “

Sennheiser’s campus-wide audio solutions are intuitive and easy to use for teachers, professors, IT personnel, and students alike and can help transform lecture spaces of all sizes into the digital classrooms of the future to make learning easier. Visitors will be able to explore solutions like MobileConnect, with its assistive and focused listening solution, SpeechLine Digital Wireless, and TeamConnect Ceiling 2, featuring TruVoicelift and camera tracking.

Mig concluded, “If you have a particular audio challenge within your company or educational institution, we invite you to join us for a coffee and conversation.”

BOOK NOW - https://bit.ly/3LY6DQ5

-Ends-

About the Sennheiser brand

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has represented for more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, meeting solutions, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

www.sennheiser.com

www.sennheiser-hearing.com

Middle East contact:

Sennheiser Middle East

Shraddha Mukul

Shraddha.Mukul@sennheiser.com

Public Relations

Urvashi Kadam, urvashi@therevelationconsultancy.com

Ritu Kartha, ritu@therevelationconsultancy.com