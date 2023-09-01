Diriyah: Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) today announces that it has been awarded the “Great Place to Work” distinction in Asia in the Large Enterprise category, further reinforcing DGDA’s position as one of the finest workplaces in the Kingdom for the fourth consecutive year.

The “Great Place to Work” accolade comes as a result of DGDA’s ongoing efforts to support its talent and staff, enhancing creativity, innovation, trust, and camaraderie among employees, fostering their capabilities, and nurturing high-quality relationships.

This recognition highlights the organization’s ongoing efforts to become not only a good neighbor, but also a family. More than two thirds of the staff are Saudi with 11% being Diriyah locals. Additionally, nearly a third of staff are women, with 18% of those holding management roles within DGDA.

In line with DGDA’s family-first approach, the organization recently achieved 50 million safe man hours, highlighting the significant focus put on the safety of employees.

Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority stated: “We work tirelessly to nurture DGDA’s unique talent, empowering all employees with the tools and opportunities to realize their true potential and preparing the next generation of talent in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. This award is a testament to our people, and we are fortunate to have a workforce that is young, energetic, highly educated, very ambitious and incredibly passionate.”

Pioneering a new era of workplace excellence, Great Place to Work has solidified its position as the definitive global authority in the realm of creating, sustaining, and recognizing exceptional workplaces. This certification, revered and acknowledged by employees and employers worldwide, represents the gold standard in identifying and commending cultures of excellence across the globe.

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.