DIRIYAH – At the 7th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) held in Riyadh this week, Diriyah Company – an FII Strategic Partner - showcased its investment opportunities as Saudi Arabia’s foremost heritage and culture destination to a global audience. Diriyah Company had a strong presence at the event, with Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo taking an active role in several panels and discussions.

Reflecting on Diriyah Company’s participation, GCEO Inzerillo remarked, “A giga-project at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s transformation, Diriyah is a driving force for the future of the Kingdom. As we highlight Diriyah's remarkable evolution, we invite residents, visitors, investors, and travelers to delve into its rich history and actively contribute to its unfolding future. We are building one of the world’s greatest gathering places, intertwining rich history and modern culture setting unprecedented standards for blending heritage into everyday life. We create immersive spaces where tradition blends seamlessly with modernity. By supporting our local communities, we foster a smart, sustainable, resilient and prosperous future for all.”

FII attendees visiting the Diriyah Company booth engaged with its experts, deepening their understanding of the asset classes and Diriyah's overarching vision. This depth is reflected in the Diriyah masterplan, drawing inspiration from traditional Najdi architecture. It sets a new benchmark in heritage and urban development, positioning Diriyah as a prominent global gathering place and centre of innovation, celebrating Saudi heritage and culture.

A panel on Day Two of FII explored the subject of "Advancing Regenerative Tourism.” Mr Inzerillo was joined by fellow leaders from the Kingdom’s giga-projects and top-tier international hospitality brands. Moderated by CNN's Richard Quest, the discussion delved into the potential of private sector initiatives to rejuvenate the environment and local communities, emphasizing the rising importance of regenerative tourism.

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision, 14 square kilometers of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost historic tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes north-west of Riyadh’s city center. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built with Saudi traditions and heritage in mind. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah lies the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is today set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, Diriyah will be enriched by entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential and workplace offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub, enjoying uninterrupted views of At-Turaif; and the 135-key Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful Wadi surroundings.

About the Diriyah Company

The Diriyah Company, formerly Diriyah Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 and is responsible for the preservation of Diriyah’s history, celebrating its community and establishing the UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif, as one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabia, embodying the rich heritage and culture of the Kingdom. We are focused on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history including the stories of our forefathers as well as our physical heritage. In line with design, development and preservation standards, Diriyah Company is creating an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national and international relevance, including the preservation of At-Turaif. The Diriyah Company is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. We aspire to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of its history, instilling a sense of Saudi pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Company is ensuring Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences and world-class retail offerings. We are devoted to enabling the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals and in bringing to life the historic town for both local and international audiences. The Diriyah Company will celebrate the local community, showing social, cultural and historical achievements, connecting with Saudi Arabia’s roots and creating solid foundations on which to build the best possible future for the community. The Diriyah Company works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies, as the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190sqkm) and will exercise best practice in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

Social Handles: Twitter | @DGDA_SA / Visit Diriyah | @VisitDiriyah / Instagram | @DGDA_SA / LinkedIn | dgda-sa / www.diriyah.sa