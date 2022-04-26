Fitch Ratings-Dubai, London: The UAE government’s planned launch of its first UAE dirham-denominated treasury bonds is an important step as it is a key enabler for the development of the nascent domestic Debt Capital Market (DCM) and supports funding diversification initiatives, says Fitch Ratings. However, further development is still to be seen in the areas of regulation, financial incentives, adequate infrastructure, deeper liquidity, active secondary market and in attracting more participants. Additionally, a key hindrance to the domestic DCM growth includes a corporate funding culture in the UAE and the GCC at large which is geared primarily towards bank financing rather than bonds or sukuk.
The government’s planned AED T-Bonds will be issued initially with tenors of two, three and five years, to be followed by a 10-year bond. The debt law of 2018 allows the UAE federal government (FG) to issue debt in any currency. The FG started issuing debt in October 2021 with USD4 billion in long-term notes. The authorities plan to place the proceeds of the local currency debt issue with the Central Bank of the UAE and to manage them as highly liquid assets. Treasury bonds are usually issued by governments for multiple reasons, including implementing macroeconomic policy measures, to develop capital markets, funding and to provide an investment tool for banks.
The T-bonds would give conventional banks an option to invest their liquidity. However, Islamic banks are not expected to benefit from this option as these are conventional products. Islamic banks’ total credit facilities amounted to around 22% of total sector share at 9M21 (excluding Islamic windows).
The offering of government T-bills will also open the way for corporates and financial institutions to issue dirham-denominated bonds and sukuk. This step is expected to help build the domestic yield curve and provide a pricing reference for dirham-denominated bonds, sukuk and loan products. In the UAE, the size of the DCM reached USD 245 billion (all currencies) at 1Q22. Outstanding AED bonds and sukuk stood at only USD31.6 billion or 12.8% of the total, with issuance mainly from the central bank and other government agencies. The volume of outstanding AED sukuk reached USD1.5 billion at 1Q22.
Given further development of the domestic DCM, it is not clear yet if UAE-based corporates and financial institutions are more likely to issue dirham-denominated sukuk than bonds to tap the sizeable Islamic investor base in the UAE and the GCC region at large. In Saudi Arabia, for example, DCM activity in Saudi riyal remains predominantly sukuk-based, representing nearly 100% of corporate fixed-income issuances in 2021 (2020: 66%). However, corporates and financial institutions are not major domestic sukuk or bond issuers in Saudi Arabia, despite government initiatives, with the government regularly issuing Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk over the last few years.
For UAE-based domestic issuers, the dirham’s peg to the US dollar helps in asset-liability management, hedging and helps reduce currency mismatches. The presence of an active domestic DCM can help issuers diversify funding sources. Additionally, the development of the domestic DCM is a benefit for smaller UAE-based domestic issuers as the international DCM is not generally open to them because of greater complexities, issuance cost, additional disclosure requirements related to dollar-denominated debt. Also, domestic issuers may also find it difficult to raise smaller amounts in the international DCM.
For domestic, regional and international investors, the availability of dirham-denominated sukuk and bonds would help expand their investment options. It could also allow investors to access smaller-sized or lower-rated domestic issuers unable to issue debt in the international market. Investors would also benefit from the UAE dirham’s peg to the US dollar, with no additional currency risk exposure. However, investing in the broader corporate debt market spectrum could entail additional credit risk.
