DigiTrends, a leading player in digital transformation, has officially entered into a strategic agreement with Seen Tarbi, a prominent SAMA-approved fintech company based in Saudi Arabia. This partnership, which was announced on February 9th, 2025, at the Pakistan Pavilion, is set to bring groundbreaking change to the financial industry in the Kingdom.

At the heart of this agreement is a shared vision to revolutionize the financial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. DigiTrends, known for its expertise in delivering innovative technology solutions, will work closely with Seen Tarbi to develop advanced solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the financial sector in the region.

The signing of this agreement was attended by key figures from both companies, marking a new chapter in the Kingdom's fintech evolution. Samad Saleem, CEO of DigiTrends, was joined by Abdullah Bawazir, COO of Seen Tarbi, and Saeed Bawazeer, IT & Project Manager at Seen Tarbi to officialize this partnership. Together, they highlighted their commitment to reshaping the financial landscape by utilizing modern technology.

A Collaborative Effort to Revolutionize Saudi Arabia’s Financial Sector

The event was also graced by prominent dignitaries further reinforcing the importance of this partnership in Saudi Arabia’s push towards becoming a global leader in fintech. Notably amongst them was Ms. Shaza Khawaja, Pakistan’s Minister of State for IT & Telecommunications, whose presence gave great support for this strategic alliance, stressing the strong relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of technology.

Other key figures from the Pakistani diplomatic community included the Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr. Ahmad Farooq, and First Secretary Mr. Shafiq Ahmed whose presence lent some diplomacy to the proceedings. Additionally, Mr. Amir Anzur, the CMO of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and PASHA Chairman Sajjad Syed were also in attendance, further showcasing the importance of collaboration between businesses and governmental organizations to drive digital transformation..

Together, DigiTrends and Seen Tarbi made a strong commitment to offer digital financial solutions that are not only innovative but also accessible and empowering for businesses of all sizes and individuals seeking to secure their financial futures.

DigiTrends’ Role in Empowering the Future of Financial Technology

DigiTrends, under the leadership of CEO Samad Saleem, has long been at the forefront of digital innovation, helping businesses transition into the digital age with robust and scalable solutions around the globe. With the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia set to face rapid growth, DigiTrends is undoubtedly best positioned to provide the technological expertise and strategic insights needed to drive this transformation.

Talha Ahmed, CTO of DigiTrends, Tasaddaq Banoori, Retd. Air Commodore & Strategic Advisor to DigiTrends, and Zeeshan Rehman, Regional Head of DigiTrends, were also present to provide their expertise and support during this landmark agreement which promises to build a more sustainable, and inclusive financial landscape for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This partnership with Seen Tarbi marks a milestone in DigiTrends' mission to provide transformative digital solutions, fostering economic growth and financial empowerment in the region.