Sharjah: The Sharjah Digital Office (SDO) has revealed today that the Business category of its Digital Sharjah platform recorded 200 transactions during the past two months. The website and smart app allows investors and entrepreneurs to access a portfolio of government services.

Launched in November 2021, Digital Sharjah is a one-stop digital user interface that offers 41 essential public services across seven broad categories to benefit various groups of society.

Business sector services

The Digital Sharjah platform facilitates access to a wide selection of services provided by the Sharjah Economic Development Department, listed on the app as the following options: register new investor; reserve a trade name; search for license; renew reservation of trade name; print investor licenses report request; consumer protection complaint; service agent complaint; commercial fraud complaint – trademarks; and estimate license fees, which can be used for both issuance and renewal fees; and social bundle, which enables investors to search for registered companies in numerous sectors in Sharjah.

HE Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of SDO, said: “It is vital for companies to harness the benefits of digital transformation in order to sustain a thriving business environment that optimises its resources. Businesses will also accelerate community adoption of cutting-edge technologies, leading society on the path to full digitalisation.”

He added: “It is a modern-day requirement for businesses to be able to carry out government-related transactions quickly and conveniently. DSO is operating according to its plan to unify all government services on one platform for the benefit of businesses, in line with Sharjah’s approach to provide a nurturing environment for businesses operating in the emirate.”

The Digital Sharjah smart app is available on Apple Store and Google Play, and the services can also be accessed at https://ds.sharjah.ae.

Sharjah Digital office

The Sharjah Digital Office (SDO) was established in June 2021 under a resolution issued by the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) to lead the digital transformation process in the emirate and steer it towards achieving its goal of improving the community’s quality of life through the provision of smart and efficient government services. It also aims to raise awareness on the significance of digital transformation among public entities and seeks to boost the capabilities of government services by keeping up with the latest technological developments. SDO also provides the digital support and legislative framework needed to implement the emirate’s digital transformation strategy.