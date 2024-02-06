SuperJ offers a seamless blending of online and offline experiences to unlock exciting rewards

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The digital revolution has opened up hitherto undreamt-of possibilities in all spheres, and shopping and entertainment is no exception. SuperJ, a new digital local lifestyle service platform launched by Scienjoy Verse Tech Ltd, is set to transform how users shop and experience entertainment online and offline entertainment.

The platform will host interactive activities that appeals to a wide variety of tastes and interests, with exciting prizes to be won by users across the UAE and the GCC. SuperJ activities are designed in such a way that they can be experienced seamlessly by users whether they are in an offline or online environment.

Dr. Zafer Isik, CEO of Scienjoy Verse Tech Ltd., explains, “We envisioned SuperJ as a hub for every kind of activity and interest — from dining to travel, beauty to fitness, entertainment to adventure, and from music to art. Users can delve into their preferred areas of interest in a completely new and enjoyable way with SuperJ.”

Accessibility is a hallmark of SuperJ, ensuring that all users, including those trying it for the first time, can easily engage with the multitude of user-friendly online activities available, with no barriers. From spin wheels to mystery boxes, SuperJ presents a diverse and entertaining selection of activities to keep users captivated, complemented by the opportunity to win exclusive prizes.

The platform will also offer flawless collaboration between SuperJ and its partners. Dr. Isik elaborates on the innovation that allows sellers to operate SuperJ with almost no assistance from the company, “We have designed SuperJ to function as a self-operated platform. The extensive customization options for sellers will equip them with customized online activity templates, thus making the whole promotional process not only easy to manage, but also extending its reach to a wider base of customers.” This essentially means that each partner can create their own version of SuperJ, tailored to their specific needs, making for an exciting and novel experience for the sellers as well.

Future features of SuperJ will include a city map function, enabling users to discover fun activities and enticing offers nearby, while also allowing them to share their discoveries with friends, fostering a sense of community and shared excitement. An additional innovative feature will be a personalized AI companion that recommends the most relevant activities and attractive prizes and provides continuous assistance to users as they navigate the platform.

In sum, the user is king on SuperJ, and every aspect of the platform’s design is aligned to provide an unmatched experience in the digital world. That experience is best summed up by Dr. Khalifa Al Shimmari, CSO of Scienjoy Verse Tech Ltd. “Imagine attending a concert, experiencing immersive shows, or creating music with talented individuals from around the world, all within the realms of the Metaverse. The possibilities are boundless. At Scienjoy, we are on the brink of making these experiences part of everyday life, and SuperJ is our first significant step towards realizing this ambition.”

About Scienjoy Verse Tech Ltd

Scienjoy Verse Tech Ltd is a pioneering technology company at the forefront of digital innovation. With a mission to redefine the boundaries of virtual interaction and creativity, SJ Verse Tech has developed a groundbreaking Metaverse that seamlessly integrates diverse digital experiences. Our portfolio includes a range of subsidiaries specializing in virtual events, media production, music, e-commerce, advanced technology solutions, AI-driven personalization, and immersive gaming. Committed to sustainability and inclusivity, SJ Verse Tech is dedicated to creating a safe, ethical, and dynamic digital universe that enriches lives globally.