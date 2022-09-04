Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation’s (MBRF) Digital Knowledge Hub, one of the world’s largest digital libraries for Arabic content, has registered one million annual visits from 235,000 users, recording a 2.9-page average per visit from users who have viewed over 820,000 pages. The Hub offers around 3.5 million digital items, spread across 245,906 titles in various fields, with content ranging from books, articles, studies, research papers, historical material, reports, and guidelines to video and audio content.

The growth in the number of visitors indicates the significance of the Digital Knowledge Hub as an integrated platform and a comprehensive source for information on various fields. The platform caters to the needs of individuals from school, universities as well as researchers, masters and PhD students, leisure readers, employees, decision makers and the general public. The Hub also provides a wealth of knowledge, giving prominent Arab publishing houses a platform, promoting Arabic authors, and solidifying Arabic as a crucial language for the spread of knowledge on digital platforms.

H.E Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The Digital Knowledge Hub continues to make efforts in positioning itself as the beacon for knowledge and also a platform that uses modern technological innovations to enhance Arabic content in the digital space. The Hub offers tremendous impetus in the knowledge fields, and MBRF is proud of its accomplishments in bringing about a qualitative shift in the transmission of knowledge. This achievement serves as motivation for us to continue working on this ambitious project, promote its role in boosting Arabic content, assist Arab authors, publicists, and novelists, and make it easier for readers and scholars to access knowledge resources.”

The Digital Knowledge Hub features the first dedicated search engine for Arabic content, offering digital solutions that provides an integrated platform for publicists to develop, distribute, and advertise electronic books throughout the world through its portal. It includes knowledge publications issued by MBRF’s partners, within the Foundation’s partnership framework with 25 institutions. MBRF’s leading partners include Dubai Judicial Institute, Hawkamah Institute for Corporate Governance, Dubai Maritime City Authority, DP World, Dubai Police Academy, the UAE Ministry of Finance, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Real Estate Institute, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Department of Finance in Dubai; Dubai Municipality; Dubai DED; and Egypt Adult Education Agency.

The hub is not just a digital knowledge platform, but also offers digital solutions to accelerate the development of the knowledge sector in the Arab world, as well as serves as a memory storage platform to safeguard content of the Arab knowledge institutions, enabling them to build their own digital library platform.

Additionally, it is the only Arabic platform that facilitates a comprehensive analysis to study the reading and knowledge trends of beneficiaries and researchers. It further includes 14 specialized libraries that offer their services to various age groups and scientific specialties within all knowledge fields. These libraries include: Zayed Library, Arabic Language Library, Paralympics Library, Historical Library, Artificial Intelligence Library, Space Library, Literary Library, Arab Library, Energy Library, Law Library, Dubai Municipality Library, Economic Library, and EPub Library.

The Digital Knowledge Hub adopts ambitious agendas to provide more international books and publications. These agendas include growing the Hub's network of alliances and partnerships with Arab and worldwide publishing companies, highlighting the Hub's leadership in guiding the digitalization of Arabic libraries, and facilitating access to knowledge in a variety of professions and industries.