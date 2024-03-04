Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) declared that its Digital Knowledge Hub (DKH) has been accredited as a supporting reading platform in the ‘Reading Marathon,’ through a strategic partnership with the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE).

The marathon serves as a comprehensive knowledge initiative designed to inspire students to cultivate a habit of reading, promote reading as an integral part of life, and boost the volume of books on educational platforms.

The incorporation of the DKH signifies its role as a supportive reading platform within the marathon, showcasing its evolving role in pioneering knowledge, and extending its impact on providing educational content and knowledge materials tailored to the specific needs and interests of the younger generation. The Hub provides an extensive array of written and audio books, as well as publications, all crafted using a method aimed at enhancing readability and enriching intellectual and cognitive ambitions.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with the ESE and look forward to witnessing the inclusion of the DKH among the accredited platforms. This move highlights the MBRF’s shared commitment to disseminating knowledge, fostering a reading culture, and promoting the prominence of the Arabic language as a pivotal tool for scientific and knowledge development. The DKH’s inclusion is a testament to our dedication to leveraging digital innovation for the advancement of the education sector, aiming to enhance the landscape of reading and learning, aligning with our vision to empower community members, motivate innovators and creative minds, and contribute to the establishment of knowledge-based societies.”

He added, “We eagerly anticipate the continued development of our partnership with the ESE, further recognizing the significance of joint efforts in fostering a generation equipped with scientific know-how and knowledge. This is in line with our belief in translating our wise leadership’s vision of a forward-looking future marked by advancement and development, with knowledge as its foundational pillar.”

Additionally, the ESE expressed its endorsement of national efforts in the fields of reading and engaging students in diverse pioneering initiatives. These initiatives are aimed at embedding reading as a sustainable lifestyle for students at different phases of their cognitive development. ESE also commended the exceptional efforts and initiatives implemented by the MBRF to enhance the knowledge and educational journey of students.

The inclusion of the DKH as a supportive reading platform in the ‘Reading Marathon’ reflects the collaborative efforts of both institutions to establish new educational avenues that inspire a passion for learning among younger generations. These efforts also bolster the enhancement of their expertise and skills, instill values of societal responsibility and national pride, and empower coming generations to actively contribute to societal development and growth of the national economy. This further solidifies the MBRF’s role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for knowledge, intellectual creativity, and literary content.

As part of this collaboration, the DKH will join the ‘Nahla and Nahil’ platform and the ‘My Book’ platform to create awareness among future generations on the pivotal role of reading. This initiative aims to refine personalities, develop intellectual and critical skills, instill a love for knowledge and learning, and foster a sustainable lifestyle centered around reading. By offering young people access to best educational resources, the collaboration seeks to cater to the needs of various young readers.

This move is a testament to the MBRF’s commitment to offering sustainable assistance to the educational sector in the UAE. It further underscores the Foundation’s dedication to fortifying collaboration among diverse stakeholders to create an educational ecosystem that promotes reading and learning across various segments of society, with a particular focus on the youth. This aligns seamlessly with the MBRF’s objective of disseminating knowledge, enhancing individual capabilities, and refining skills by facilitating educational opportunities and fostering a culture of reading.

