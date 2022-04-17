This Partnership would allow Ecosystems and Business Models to be developed and implemented in healthcare and other sector with time to market advantages. Corbone’s AI based digital technology would be easy-to-start solution for many mid-level to large companies to create patient, customer and member experiences. In addition, this partnership would bring unique opportunities to the Healthcare Sector Stakeholders by Corbone Platform with Corbone’s US Patented Technologies and Diginova’s local market experience and business knowledge.

About Corbone

www.corbone.com

Corbone Group, based in Istanbul, is a new generation platform, which is built to work as a knowledge operator. It is fully designed to build cloud and social media platform which provides structured message and transmission among users through different devices. It creates and orchestrates ecosystems with Innovative Business Models platforms, software apps and sites by integrating individuals, groups, associations, institutions, and companies. Corbone focuses on domains like health, life sciences, insurance, energy, civil society, property, and education. The platform helps innovators, entrepreneurs, techno parks, universities, research institutes, governments, and institutions to participate in innovative digital ecosystems. Corbone provides the benefits of end-to-end user experience, flexibility, rapid development, cost reduction, effective working, and consultancy to its users.

About Diginova

www.diginovahealth.com

Diginova Health Solutions, based in Dubai, empower proven and enterprise-ready digital health technologies by providing commercial and technical support, developing regional proof-of-concept projects, and building essential partnerships. It provides services to international and regional companies to amplify the impact of their GCC expansion plans; presents the investors, who are eager to invest in digital health, with unique investment opportunities.

Diginova aims to improve outcomes by educating people on diseases before they become patients through the execution of digitally enabled solutions that move healthcare from the hospital into the home, helping vulnerable groups to live better life. The fast-changing healthcare environment is increasing the demand of advanced technology and innovative care models. It addresses the challenges facing the current healthcare system by working with its partners to implement winning strategies. Diginova is dedicated to introducing change and adaptability in highly dynamic environments. It integrates different sectoral interests to build sustainable incentives for innovative service provisions, fostering collaboration across the healthcare value chain to encourage stakeholder alignment.