Omneya Awad, head of the marketing sector at DIG Group, said that the company made a great effort during the recent period to face the challenges that faced the real estate market, the most prominent of which was the change in the exchange rate. However, the company has sold 65% of its projects in the New Administrative Capital, Track 10 and Track 14 , within five months.



She pointed out that they have started enabling work, and is awaiting the building permits to start excavation work, in order for the company to adhere to delivery dates with customers.



Awad praised the efforts of the company's work team, which is supported by great encouragement from the boards members, which has tangibly returned to the company's business results during a difficult period in which the whole world suffers from economic instability.



She added that the company's success in achieving its goals encouraged it to move towards expansion in new projects, as DIG obtained a plot in Sheikh Zayed City to build a new project, and the company established a new sales headquarters in Sheikh Zayed to supervise the sales of the project.



Regarding the company's plan during the next year, Omneya Awad confirmed that the company intends to expand in the New Administrative Capital with a new project. The company also plans to announce new projects and expansions in Q1 2023.



The head of the marketing sector at DIG Group confirmed that the company is determined to implement its plans, believing in the ability of the real estate sector to overcome crises, and despite the state of anxiety that the world suffers from as a result of high inflation rates and the state of fluctuation and uncertainty, the real estate sector succeeded in attracting customers wishing to maintain The value of their savings and even investing them safely, as real estate, especially in Egypt, is a safe haven for investors, especially in times of economic crisis.

