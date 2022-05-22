DIG is planning to invade the Egyptian real estate market with mega projects in the coming period. DIG has acquired Infinity, which owns commercial projects in the New Administrative Capital.

Hussein Salah, Chairman of "DIG", said that the company intends to announce two commercial projects with multiple activities in the most prominent locations in the New Administrative Capital near the oil companies and the gold market during the next few days.

Salah added that the company aims to invest about 1.5 billion pounds within the second half of this year, pointing out that the company is considering offering two commercial projects by the end of 2022.

Hussein Salah, Chairman of DIG, has a long experience in the real estate sector, as he is a partner and board member of one of the largest real estate companies that develop 3 commercial projects in East Cairo and two projects, one residential and the other commercial in West Cairo.

Salah added that DIG also owns a real estate marketing company and a sister real estate development company that develops projects in West Cairo, stressing that the company's strategy during the coming period aims to expand by including new entities.

The Chairman of "DIG" added that the current period is encouraging for investment in real estate, and this is the main reason that motivated the company to announce its expansion plan.

He pointed out that the real estate has proven in all crises that it is a safe investment. With the Corona pandemic, and the subsequent economic crises, leading to the current global economic crisis and the high prices of raw materials and building materials, the real estate was the most stable investment, even if times of calm in sales passed, the property would return to its speedy recovery.

