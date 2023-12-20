Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has transformed into a festive destination overflowing with festive menus and the season’s best with in-store sales and activities geared to provide holiday cheer for the entire family.

Ring in the festive season with Christmas brunches and set menus

It’s that time of the season to indulge as turkey and roast potatoes take over the table and at DIFC, the festive offers are aplenty to appeal to every palate and budget. So, hop on the festive train at Gate Avenue!

Immerse yourself in Sucre’s Festive Express Experience with a specially crafted Christmas Brunch menu from 1pm - 4:30pm on 23 and 24 December, including classics such as Beef Wellington and Whole Roasted Chicken. Then on 25 December, sit back and dig into a four-course Festive Feast (12 - 4pm) starting off with Tuna Tostada and Seabass Crudo before moving into Tortelli, Brussels Sprouts and ending on a high note with Dulce de Leche Fondant and Frozen Meringue Cake. Yum!

At the Ritz Carlton’s Olive Garden Terrace, it’s the season to be merry as they lay out an exquisite Christmas Brunch on 25 December at their Outdoor terrace, where along with a delectable feast, one can enjoy live entertainment and kids can be at the heart of the festive magic with arts and crafts activities and a visit from Santa Claus from 1 - 4pm.

For those seeking a sunnier start to their day, head over to Salmontini Le Bistro, and avail their Coffee & Croissant offer for Dh15 or waltz by the afternoon to indulge in their gourmet Executive Lunch with an appetizing Seaside Seaweed Salad, delectable Sushi Business Bundle and classic Steak & Fries, among other dishes to choose from.

Boca’s festive season menu invites families, friends and colleagues to indulge in a sharing Mediterranean menu, that includes Fried Calamari, Tortilla De Patatas, Gulf Seabream, Boca-Touille, 12-Hour Braised Lamb, and more. The menu will be available till January 6, 2024. On Sundays, head down with the entire family to indulge in their La Familia Dinner Package where you can enjoy a choice of 4 Tapas, 1 starter and a main as well as a dessert, available all through the day.

For a stylish all decked out Christmas Eve Weekend Brunch pop over to Bull & Bear at Waldorf Astoria on December 24 and 25, from 1 - 4pm. The four-course set menu is paired with live performances as a resident DJ takes the stage. Then on December 25, elevate your holiday spirits with Wall Street’s Merriest Brunch, with an Oyster Bar, pass-around canapes, a cheese trolly and festive drinks. With Smoked Paprika Prawns, Stockyard Beef Striploin, Stuffed Turkey Roulade, and Wild Mushroom & Truffle Mac n’ Cheese among the scrumptious offerings at the 4-course set menu brunch, this is one Christmas meal you won’t forget. And don’t forget to dress to impress for a truly Wall Street-style celebration.

Ring in the New Year at DIFC

With a vantage spot overlooking the Burj Khalifa fireworks and cradled in the midst of old and new Dubai, DIFC is the perfect spot to ring in the new year with seasonal offerings overflowing with razzmatazz.

The Ritz-Carlton at DIFC has so much to offer; for a sophisticated New Year’s Eve celebration featuring a curated a la carte menu, head over to Café Belge. At Flair 5, the countdown will be preceded by delectable sushi platters with an after-party at Flair’s outdoor space guaranteed to go on till 4am when the Churros Station opens up for those looking to satisfy their sweet cravings. Or you could opt to dive into the ultimate after-party destination at their Sunken Garden which opens its doors to an elegant and sophisticated New Year, as the clock strikes midnight.

The New Year’s Eve banquet at Sucre, which goes on from 8pm till late, melds the grandeur of a lavish feast with the soulful resonance of a live piano bar as the countdown to the New Year takes on a musical resonance.

If you are in the mood for a New York New Year’s Eve vibe, with disco beats, dazzling lights, and 70s extravagance, transporting yourself to Manhattan’s legendary nightclub scene, then it has to be the New Year’s Eve Studio 54 Revival party at Waldorf Astoria.

You can also get extra savings on your festive transport thanks to DIFC and Careem. Use the code DIFC to redeem 20% off for up to 4 rides per month and 6 rides per month using the code gateavenue (applicable to limousines only).

-Ends-

For further information, please visit our website: https://www.difc.ae/whats-on/events/ga-festive-season

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

nivine.william@bcw-global.com | nisha.celina@bcw-global.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Consultant, Marketing & Corporate Communications

t-rasha.mezher@difc.ae