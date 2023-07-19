The CFA Institute provides over 190,000 investment management professionals worldwide access to knowledge and education



The partnership opens doors for financial and investment professionals in DIFC looking to enhance skills in investment analysis and portfolio management

Dubai, UAE: DIFC Academy, the education centre of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, is strengthening the capabilities and proficiencies of financial management professionals, through a newly announced partnership with CFA Institute, the global association of over 190,000 investment management professionals.

Under the agreement, DIFC Academy, in collaboration with the CFA Institute, will launch a knowledge hub for banking, finance and investment professionals, by providing access to the latest industry perspectives and insights through workshops, webinars, conferences, training courses and thought leadership.

Financial practitioners, business owners and investment professionals in DIFC and the wider UAE, can also leverage the expertise of the two entities virtually by accessing data-driven content published via the knowledge sharing hub.

Antoine Shehadeh, Senior Director, MENA, CFA Institute, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with DIFC, a significant step towards fortifying the professional aptitude and analytical prowess of banking and investment professionals in the region. Through our collective efforts, we aim to champion the ethical standard and market integrity, fostering an environment of exemplary practices and the exchange of knowledge. By doing so, we are confident in delivering tangible value to all stakeholders and solidifying DIFC’s esteemed standing as a preeminent global financial centre.”

Christian Kunz, Chief Strategy, Innovation & Ventures Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “DIFC’s collaboration with the CFA Institute reaffirms our commitment to excellence in financial education and support for upskilling of talent in our global financial community. Together, we are dedicated to empowering the financial services community with the knowledge and skills necessary to meet the demands of an ever-evolving global landscape."

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 190,000 CFA charterholders worldwide in 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and 160 local societies. For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

For more about the CFA Program, visit: CFA Program Evolution.

For more about CFA Institute and its global community of investment professionals, visit CFA Institute Members or get in touch at: pr@cfainstitute.org.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

With a close to 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 36,000 professionals working across over 4,300 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DIFC.

About DIFC Academy

For over a decade, the DIFC Academy has catered to the learning needs of the DIFC community by serving as a platform for top-ranked educational institutions to deliver professional development and higher education courses within the DIFC. The Academy promotes educational excellence and human capital development within the DIFC community through partnering with some of the world’s most reputable institutions to offer a variety of programmes ranging from short certificate workshops to multi-year graduate degree programmes across the fields of law, finance and management and future skills.



For further information, please visit our website: academy.difc.ae

