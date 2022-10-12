Package of communication services announced to help enterprises launch operations quicker

Client service centre to open and provide DAFZ with advanced communication services, including 5G

Amna Lootah: ‘This step is based on our unwavering commitment to facilitate procedures for establishing and doing business to help investors integrate with ease into the business ecosystem of Dubai, and enable them to benefit from communication support on a personal and professional level.’

Fahad Al Hassawi: ‘Our new partnership with DAFZ affirms our ongoing commitment to contributing to empowering the business community in the UAE by providing it with the latest communication services and technologies, and helping keep up with the requirements of the digital future.’

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), part of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones (DIEZ), and du, part of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, have partnered to offer exclusive benefits to companies based in the free zone, as part of its efforts to expand DAFZ’s portfolio of competitive features and incentives.

A signing ceremony to mark the partnership was held at Gitex Global 2022, and was attended by top representatives and employees from both parties.

As part of the agreement, DAFZ will promote du as a preferred communication service to new companies who register or lease office spaces or acquire commercial permits at the free zone. In addition, du will act as a strategic partner for DAFZ’s “Hayak” program, which caters to more than 18,000 employees working in more than 2,200 companies across 20 sectors that have their regional headquarters in the free zone. du will provide members with a range of exclusive offers and privileges from essentials to luxuries from major brands in a diverse range of fields and sectors.

The partnership will also see du provide a package of communications services to new businesses in the free zone to enable them to establish themselves with greater ease. These benefits will be offered to businesses once they receive their license. In addition, du will follow up with businesses in the free zone and gather their input and feedback on their services to ensure their communication requirements are being fulfilled. A client service centre, equipped with the most up-to-date communication technologies, including 5G will also open on the free zone’s premises.

Amna Lootah Director-General of Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), has said: “Our new partnership with du is a result of a long-standing history of mutually beneficial initiatives between both parties, and is based on our unwavering commitment to facilitate procedures for establishing and doing business to help investors integrate with ease into the business ecosystem of Dubai, and enable them to benefit from communication support on a personal and professional level. This partnership will further contribute to enhancing the expertise and experience of employees in our Hayak program, thereby enriching DAFZ’s portfolio of exceptional facilities, incentives, and benefits.”

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, has said: “At du, we are committed to signing strategic partnerships with various government entities as part of our vision to contribute to a sustainable economy and enhance the competitiveness of the UAE’s national economy, in line with the directives of our wise leadership. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with the DAFZ, which confirms our commitment to playing a pivotal role in empowering business communities in the UAE by providing them with the latest communication services and technologies and helping them keep up with the requirements of the digital future. As part of this partnership, we will offer a diverse and customized package of exclusive offers to companies based in free zone to ensure that their business requirements are met. We are also pleased to become a strategic partner of DAFZ’s Hayak program to provide a package of comprehensive offers and benefits to a large number of employees across different sectors.”

This agreement is as a continuation of mutual and successful cooperation efforts between the two sides. Last year, the two parties signed a partnership agreement to automate licensing processes for activities that require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from other government entities in a single platform enabled through Blockchain, with DAFZ being the first free zone to provide this service. The new agreement is also an extension of the free zone's recent efforts to strengthen its network of partners in a number of countries around the world.

