Dubai’s real estate market witnesses a 40% increase and AED 97.55 billion worth of transactions during Q3 2023

Dubai, UAE: DHG Properties, a renowned Swiss property developer with an extensive track record spanning over three decades, confirms that it is on track to launch its first project in the UAE, by before the end of 2023. UAE residents will be able to purchase their unit at the property’s flagship development, in one of the up and coming and most popular areas in the city, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), as of later this year.

DHG’s announcement comes during a time when Dubai’s real estate market has recorded yet another surge during Q3 2023 according to data by the Dubai Land Department[1]. The city has witnessed a 40% increase in total value of transactions worth of AED 97.55 billion and a 22% increase in the total number of transactions at 31,216 when compared to the same period last year. The areas that have recorded the highest transaction value during these three months were Dubai Harbour, Palm Jumeirah, Sobha Hartland, Business Bay and Dubai Creek Harbour, whereas the communities which recorded the highest number of transactions in total were Jumeirah Village Circle, Arjan, Sobha Hartland, Business Bay and Jumeirah Lake Towers.

With several factors being key reasons for the industry’s continuous growth, the main catalyst and driving force remains the city’s booming off-plan sector, which according to leading real estate technology and market intelligence provider, Property Finder, now represents 64.7 per cent of the total market share[2]. Off-plan properties also contribute to Dubai's ongoing development and rapidly increasing population, providing them with strong potential for appreciation in value by the time they are completed, and therefore showcasing ideal business opportunities for both short and long term investors.

Blagoje Antić, Founder and Director of DHG Properties, commented "We are extremely excited to introduce our brand to Dubai’s ever-growing market, and showcase what we can deliver in premium, yet affordable units. Overall activity continues to increase in the city with JVC being one of the most popular areas for residents, so we are glad that our journey is starting there with many more to come in the next few years. We look forward to creating properties that will maintain the high-quality standard of living which the city is always providing, while fostering sustainable communities and providing outstanding value for its residents.”

By blending innovative architectural design with meticulous attention to detail, DHG will look to contribute to Dubai’s prosperous sector through 430 units to be sold in the off-plan market, whilst the city continues to experience remarkable growth and development, especially from expatriates from all over the world, making it one of the top global destinations for both visiting and residing in.

