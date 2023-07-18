Majid Al Qasimi: Sharjah moves forward in consolidating relations with cities worldwide

Mokyung Kim: We appreciate DGR’s efforts to facilitate joint business opportunities in Sharjah

Humaid Al Hammadi: Meeting enhances strong trade and investment ties and promotes the diplomatic relations between the UAE and South Korea

Sharjah: The Department of Government Relations (DGR) has explored new collaboration opportunities in the fields of technological innovation, energy, and knowledge exchange between Sharjah and Daegu, one of South Korea's most important economic and industrial hubs, and its third largest city after Seoul and Busan.

During a recent visit to the DGR headquarters, Sheikh Majid Al Qassimi, Director of the DGR, received a South Korean delegation headed by Mokyung Kim, Director of Investment Promotion in Daegu, along with Humaid Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Emirati Korean Friendship Society.

Promoting innovation and collaboration

The two parties underscored the importance of consolidating bilateral relations between Sharjah and Daeju in technological industries, particularly alternative and renewable energy. The Director of Investment Promotion in Daegu announced plans to present a comprehensive project to counterparts in the emirate, aiming to revolutionise C-rated batteries. This project encompasses the establishment of a state-of-the-art production line exclusively focused on the manufacturing of batteries and electric motors within the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Majid Al Qassimi showcased Sharjah’s features and innovative solutions in the energy, technology and innovation fields. Al Qassimi highlighted the efforts of Bee’a group, which launched the first clean energy project in the Middle East; ‘ Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant’, which aims to turn the emirate’s solid waste into energy, making it the first waste-free city in the region. Al Qassimi also shed light on the Sharjah Technology, Research and Innovation Park (STRIP) that seeks to develop and manage an innovation ecosystem that promotes research and development while supporting enterprise activities and the triple helix collaboration of industry, government and academia.

“Hosting the Korean delegation from Daegu embodies our vision to support Sharjah's efforts in consolidating relations and opening new partnership avenues with like-minded cities, particularly in fields like knowledge, innovation, development and elevation of people’s quality of life,” said Sh Majid Al Qassimi, Director of the DGR. “We continue to achieve these key goals under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which underlines the importance of enhancing economic, trade, industry and investment relations, as well as bolstering cross cultural communication with cities worldwide”.

“Cementing the bilateral relations between Sharjah and Korean cities, and facilitating cooperation between their receptive entities paves the way for formal agreements, ensuring shared achievements and sustainable progress in the future,” HE added.

Commenting on their well received delegation to Sharjah, Mokyung Kim stated, “The DGR has demonstrated great efforts in acquainting us with Sharjah and its esteemed institutions across various sectors. They have also facilitated seamless communication, enabling us to present our innovative project ideas in the fields of technology, energy, and innovation, while exploring potential collaborative business opportunities. This paved the way for our delegation to engage with relevant authorities in scientific research and technological innovation, with the purpose of discussing the feasibility of signing formal agreements for cooperation in the energy sector.”

Humaid Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Emirati Korean Friendship Society, commented on the occasion, saying, “We extend our appreciation to the DGR for organising this meeting. It enhances the already strong trade and investment ties, and further promotes the longstanding diplomatic relations between the UAE and South Korea. Sharjah plays a pivotal role in introducing Arab and Emirati culture to cities worldwide, thereby fostering new avenues for bilateral relations across various fields and at all levels.”

The visit comes as a result of the vibrant exchange between Sharjah and South Korea, marked by significant activities. Notably, Sharjah was named “Guest of Honor” at the Seoul International Book Fair 2023 and HE Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), revealed plans to establish a permanent platform for the PublishHer initiative in South Korea. The culmination of these endeavours was South Korea's declaring Sharjah as the famed King Sejong Institute's regional headquarters.