Diriyah – The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) launches the Diriyah Horizon Youth Summer Program, a hands-on and interactive program designed for children aged 9 to 17. This program aims to cultivate curiosity, creativity, and cultural understanding among young individuals.

The Diriyah Youth Summer Program focuses on experiential learning and practical activities to enhance students' skills, mindset, and knowledge. It provides children with the opportunity to connect with peers from diverse backgrounds and develop a sense of pride in Diriyah's rich cultural heritage.

The program offers four different tracks for participants to choose from, including World Changers, Diriyah Fusion, Capturing Moments Creating Stories, and Diriyah Time Capsule. These tracks offer a diverse range of courses such as fashion, art, photography, filmmaking, archaeology, archery, pottery, and more.

The main objective of the Diriyah Horizon Youth Summer Program is to inspire participants to think freely and come up with innovative solutions to real-world problems. It also aims to instill the core values of Diriyah through daily interactions and provide young participants with hands-on experience and new skills across various fields.

Starting from July 30th, 2023, the Diriyah Horizon Youth Summer Program will run for four weeks, five days a week, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at the At-Turaif Historical District.

This program offers the opportunity for young individuals to learn, grow, and expand their knowledge, creativity, and cultural awareness. To learn more about participating in the program, please visit the DGDA website ( https://dgda.gov.sa/Pages/Diriyah-Horizons.aspx?lang=ar-sa )

About Diriyah:

As a prominent national symbol in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah has been associated with the first Saudi state and was founded in 1727 by Imam Muhammad bin Saud, who made Diriyah his initial power base, the first capital of government and a scientific and social center. Sitting at the heart of Diriyah, At-Turaif district was one of the prominent neighborhoods in Diriyah, encompassing Salwa Palace, the seat of government at that time, and the home of the royal family. In 2010, At-Turaif Historical District was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, for encompassing one of the largest mud brick districts in the world. In 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz issued a royal Decree for establishing Diriyah Gate Development Authority DGDA, and forming its board of directors headed by His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The authority seeks to preserve the historical and architectural heritage of Diriyah, being the home of the imams of Al-Saud and the base of the First Saudi State. DGDA is also the regulatory and supervisory authority for the supervisory area of Diriyah Project, which extends over an area of 194 square kilometers. In 2022, Diriyah Company, which is one of the major projects of the Public Investment Fund PIF, was established to develop and execute Diriyah project, aiming to make Diriyah a global destination that reflects the authentic Saudi heritage, and will allow visitors the opportunity to discover the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within an ancient Najdi atmosphere. Diriyah Company also contributes to transforming Diriyah into one of the most important heritage, cultural and entertainment destinations in the world, as it works to achieve this in its capacity as the executive body of the Diriyah project. Diriyah includes a number of educational, cultural and artistic institutions. In addition to a selection of the world’s finest international hotels and resorts, together with major international shopping titles. And the most famous restaurants and cafes from around the world.

