RIYADH – Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) commemorated the initiation of the Diriyah Square Super Basement Car Park with a signing ceremony, together with Salini Saudi Arabia Co. Ltd., at DGDA’s headquarters.

As the Birthplace of the Kingdom, Diriyah is on track to becoming a global destination for residents, tourists and visitors, proudly showcasing the rich heritage and culture of Saudi Arabia. The construction of Diriyah Square’s basement car park marks a key milestone in the project’s development.

Salini Saudi Arabia will be responsible for the detailed excavation and backfill of the state-of-the-art, three-level underground car park which will support the commercial heart of Diriyah, Diriyah Square. The mixed-use district will offer a combination of leisure and entertainment, ultra-luxurious hotels, retail, offices, the King Salman Grand Mosque and residential units designed in the traditional Najdi architectural style, set for completion in 2024.

Approaching 1 million square metres in floor area, the car park hosts an intricate network of underground roads and tunnels situated below Diriyah Square with multiple access points, and the capacity to accommodate 10,500 cars. The Super Basement Car Park is structured to be an innovative car park in regard to layout, featuring distinctive ideas with sustainable methods of implementation. Beyond the extent of the car park’s expansive facility, the project seeks to contribute to Riyadh’s urban planning missions, helping make the city’s roads and pathways more easily accessible and appealing through modern designs.

Representatives from the Italian Embassy including the Italian Ambassador His Excellency Ambassador Roberto Cantone, board members and senior management from Salini Saudi Arabia, PMC – JLL and Designer AECOM attended the event to mark the occasion.

Following the signing, the delegation visited the site of the Super Basement Car Park where they left their mark on the project’s foundation.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, stated: “This is an enormous moment for us at Diriyah. A contract for over 1 billion dollars, working together with the best designers and developers in the world. We are delighted to sign this contract with the key players involved in the project. The expertise and industry knowledge of our staff and partners fill me with every confidence that the Super Basement Car Park will be completed successfully, laying the foundation for this unprecedented and historic project at the heart of Saudi culture and heritage.”

Mr Inzerillo, thanked the delegates for attending and reiterated that the contract had forged an important relationship based on collaboration, which was key to successfully delivering the core of Diriyah Square, the Super Basement Car Park.

H.E Roberto Cantone, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: “It is an honour and a matter of great pride for me to be part of this ceremony which marks an incredible milestone for Saudi-Italian cooperation. I also want to express how impressed I was to discover how well the transformation of Diriyah into a global gathering place is going. It is a fascinating and ambitious project and I warmly congratulate all those involved.”

