UAE - Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia has honoured the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) with the 2023 Hassan Wirajuda Protection Award in recognition of its outstanding efforts in supporting and protecting the rights of children and women.

The Foundation was nominated for the award by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Dubai for its pivotal role in supporting women and children, as well as its significant contribution to assisting Indonesian citizens and facilitating their access to necessary services in Dubai. The Consulate has been one of the Foundation main partner and stakeholder who shares similar vision for women and children.

The accolade reflects the global recognition of the Foundation's relentless and impactful work promoting the rights of children and women. It is also an additional incentive to redouble efforts to help build a more just and caring society.

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children has earned a distinguished reputation on the local, regional, and international level thanks to its efforts to protect women and children and combat human trafficking.

The foundation is not only committed to promoting the rights of women and children and providing them with protection against various forms of abuse and exploitation, but also to offering psychological, social, and legal assistance to those who have suffered discrimination, domestic violence, or human trafficking crimes.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of the Foundation, stressed that receiving the 2023 Hassan Wirajuda Protection Award is yet another milestone added to the track record of the foundation’s achievements driven by the team spirit, which lies at the heart of the foundation's endeavours.

She expressed her pride in the culture of cooperation and solidarity that permeates the Foundation's work environment, which is fundamental to achieving its objectives.

Al Mansouri further stated that the award is a testament to the Foundation's commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of women and children. It reflects our relentless efforts to realize Dubai's vision of building a just and equal society.

She emphasized that this accolade doubles the Foundation's responsibilities and reinforces the belief in the importance of collective work and collaboration to effect positive change in society. By implementing best practices, Al Mansouri said, the Foundation aims to enhance the rights of women and children, who receive unparalleled support from our wise leadership.

The Foundation's numerous awards are globally recognized as evidence of its excellence and effectiveness in achieving its core objectives. They highlight the Foundation's commitment to humanitarian issues. These awards can also be attributed to DFWAC’s keenness to implement innovative and effective programmes, reinforcing its status as a leader in noble endeavors. Additionally, its success has enabled it to broaden its cooperation and establish extensive partnerships at local, regional, and global levels.

Since 2015, the Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia has been annually awarding the Hassan Wiraguda Protection Award. The award is named after the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hassan Wirajuda in recognition of his role as an initiator and leader in protecting Indonesian citizens and extending the legal entity of Indonesia abroad. Wirajuda prioritized the protection of Indonesian citizens in his policy agenda. In 2023, the award recognized 23 winners, comprising individuals, organizations, government officials, government partners, civil society groups, and journalists.