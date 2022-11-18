Dubai, UAE: The close cooperation between Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Dubai Club for People of Determination contributes to strengthening national efforts aimed at including and empowering people of determination, transferring and localising knowledge, raising awareness and building capabilities to make Dubai the city of the future.

The two organisations work closely to launch inspiring and effective initiatives, events and programmes aimed at developing the passion and talents of people of determination for creativity, innovation and arts to help them unleash their potential and creativity, expand their perceptions and knowledge, and encourage them to keep learning. Moreover, this enables them to be included in society and positively engage in their social environment as individuals capable of production and creativity.

“At DEWA, we support the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families. It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an accessible city for people of determination. As part of its commitment to provide an inclusive environment for people of determination, DEWA, in cooperation with its partners, organises many events, training and awareness sessions aimed at enhancing the happiness of employees, customers and society members, including people of determination and their families. These activities help DEWA maintain its position as one of the most prominent pioneering organisations in including and empowering people of determination. DEWA is committed to this policy through four pillars: employees, customers, society, and partners. DEWA strives to support initiatives and community activities to enable people of determination to include them in society and play an essential role,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Between 2015 and 2021, the number of initiatives, community sponsorships and media campaigns related to people of determination and their family and community reached 71 programmes. The average number of beneficiaries of these community initiatives reached 3,484,998 people, and the community happiness rate for DEWA’s role as a supportive institution for people of determination reached 94% in 2021. DEWA is working to align its strategy with local and federal strategies for including and empowering people of determination. DEWA was able to achieve all strategic and operational indicators in this field for the year 2021,” added Al Tayer.

HE Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, thanked HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer for DEWA’s efforts and significant role in supporting and empowering people of determination through sustainable projects and initiatives. Berregad praised DEWA’s cooperation with the club in launching several initiatives within the framework of the strategic partnership to develop the services provided to this segment of society. “The association between DEWA and the club is in the interest of the people of determination through its best practices and institutional experiences. We hope that we can provide them a platform to achieve their desired ambitions at all levels, which will also have a positive impact on people of determination in the sports, cultural and social fields,” he said.

Berregad pointed out that the wise leadership has always directed them to support people of determination and to provide all means to upgrade their abilities and talents in all fields, to empower them and ensure their inclusion. “We strive to promote this vision according to the established strategy, which gives an impetus for people of determination to continue their success journey and reach their desired goals. The Dubai Club for People of Determination pays great attention to all its affiliates and provides all the elements that lead them to success so that they can play an effective role in the UAE and Dubai’s prosperity,” added HE Thani Juma Berregad.

The cooperation between DEWA and the Dubai Club for People of Determination includes a wide range of awareness activities and initiatives, such as awareness sessions on sign language, disability etiquette, the Arabic language, and ways to lead a sustainable, responsible lifestyle. DEWA also participates in sports tournaments the club organised, including the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination and the UAE Archery Championship.

The two sides also cooperate to include people of determination in significant events such as the UAE National Day, Earth Hour, sports and recreational activities, thus contributing to maintaining a cohesive society that is proud of its identity and belonging by providing a comprehensive environment that engages various segments of society.

DEWA provided its diamond sponsorship for the sixth edition of the Summer Activities 2022 organised by the Dubai Club for People of Determination under the slogan ‘To the Summit, People of Determination’, with the participation of 250 members. It included 280 activities, most notably sports events, recreational trips, art workshops, handicrafts, interactive training programmes, photography courses and first aid.

In April this year, DEWA organised an interactive workshop to raise awareness among members of the Dubai Club for People of Determination on ways to enhance energy and water efficiency and reduce waste, to preserve natural resources. The Dubai Club for People of Determination contributed to implementing the ‘Inclusion of People of Determination Innovative Incubator’ initiative, launched by DEWA, to encourage its subsidiaries, and universities and colleges in the UAE to focus on including and empowering people of determination. This is in accordance with the best local and international practices that follow government guidance.

DEWA, in cooperation with the Dubai Club for People of Determination, also organised an interactive workshop at Expo 2020 Dubai, to nurture the talents and passion of the club’s students and the children of DEWA’s employees of people of determination. This was through creative activities, innovation and arts that demonstrated their potential through their paintings.