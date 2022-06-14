Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Globe of Honour Award for Environment for the 10th time and the Sword of Honour for health and safety for the 14th time. This new achievement adds to the organisation’s record of winning prestigious awards. The British Safety Council announced that DEWA is one of six organisations globally to simultaneously win the Globe of Honour Award for Environment and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety, for ten years running. This places DEWA at the forefront of sustainable utilities, fully abiding with all local and international environmental and health & safety requirements and specifications, with zero environmental violations at all of its facilities.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the two awards at DEWA’s headquarters in the presence of Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources; and Zaal Khalifa Bin Zaal, Vice President - Commercial & Business Improvement at DEWA.

Al Tayer expressed his pride in DEWA winning this prestigious award from the British Safety Council, which takes on new dimensions as the world is on track for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that imposed a significant challenge. The award once again proves DEWA’s success in protecting lives and property in all circumstances, continuing the journey of global excellence and leadership without compromising the health and safety of employees and members of society. Al Tayer noted that in 2021, DEWA was the first organisation in the Middle East to meet the British Standards Institute (BSI)’s international protection standard against COVID-19.

“We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform challenges into opportunities and lead the race towards the future in all circumstances. DEWA adopts smart programmes and systems that promote sustainability, productivity, health and safety using the latest disruptive technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. DEWA actively ensures the health and safety of its employees in the workplace and provides them with quality solutions and the latest technologies and tools to help them perform field tasks easily and seamlessly, according to the highest international standards. Moreover, DEWA plays a pioneering role in supporting national and global efforts in environmental sustainability. This stems from its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation and help achieve the wise leadership’s vision to make Dubai a sustainable city. This is according to the highest international standards and in collaboration with all society segments,” added Al Tayer.

“At DEWA, we place the lives of our employees and our workplaces at the top of our priorities, which is why we provide a healthy and safe working environment that meets the highest international standards. We communicate our policy of quality, health, safety, and environment management systems to all our stakeholders. We do this by providing continuous training, awareness campaigns, exchanging knowledge and experiences, and verifying their effectiveness. This helps avoid occupational injuries and diseases as well as any potential risks. We focus on reducing wasteful hours, improving corporate efficiency, and increasing our employees’ happiness and productivity. DEWA has staff trained and qualified in the highest international standards in occupational safety, health, and the environment,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf.

DEWA achieved world-class results in occupational health and safety. It has won diamond-level awards at the First and Second Harvard Business Council International Awards 2021. It won the ‘Dealing with COVID-19’ awards and Health & Safety Award, and successfully upgraded its Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series Certificate (OHSAS 18001:2007) to ISO 45001:2018. In 2020, DEWA received the National Fire Protection Association Life Safety Code (NFPA 101) from the international safety organisation UL. DEWA was the first utility in the Middle East to receive this global recognition. DEWA also won the 2019 Best Business Award for Health and Safety, which is one of the most prestigious awards in the UK.