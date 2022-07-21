Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won three Global Good Governance (3G) Awards. These awards are presented annually by Cambridge IFA in the UK and major international companies compete to win them. DEWA won the awards in ‘Leadership in Good Governance,’ ‘Excellence in Compliance and Conformance Activities,’ and ‘Commitment and Promotion of Good Governance Activities’ after a comprehensive auditing process conducted by the Cambridge IFA to ensure DEWA’s compliance with the highest international standards.

On behalf of HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence and Ali Mohammed Khalifa Almuwaijei, Vice President of Governance and Compliance at DEWA, received the awards during the Global Good Governance Summit 2022. The Summit was held at Conrad Dubai hotel under the theme ‘Good Governance and Sustainable Development.’ It was attended by many governance leaders and professionals from around the world.

HE Al Tayer expressed his happiness that DEWA has won these prestigious awards in governance. He emphasised that DEWA conducts benchmarking on a regular basis to ensure implementing the best governance practices within a comprehensive system of integrated corporate work that covers all activities and operations. This increases efficiency and productivity as well as encourages creativity and innovation.

“At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to implement the highest standards of good governance in government work. DEWA has a world-class governance system and a record of good governance across all its operations. Implementing effective governance practices has contributed to DEWA achieving globally competitive results. Its practices have become a benchmark for numerous organisations around the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer confirmed DEWA’s commitment to the best effective governance practices within an integrated framework, in addition to regularly reviewing all its activities and operations to keep pace with the rapid developments and enhancing DEWA’s agility and resilience to be able to deal with change. He noted that DEWA’s governance framework is registered with the UAE’s Ministry of Economy and has intellectual property rights since 2021. It is a global governance model that includes a guideline to enhance the principle of governance, reduce risks and focus on the relationship between the Board of Directors and the Executive Management. The framework is based on the four pillars of Trust, Accountability, Transparency and Fair Practices.

“These awards reflect our efforts in corporate governance and confirm our commitment to global best practices to take our services to the highest levels of efficiency and reliability, to achieve our vision of becoming a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence at DEWA

During the Global Good Governance Summit 2022, DEWA participated in three panel discussions: ‘Governance, Sustainable Development and Empowerment’; ‘Business as a Driving Force for Good: Mobilising Actions for Inclusive Societies’ and ‘Sustainability Leadership’.

In 2020, DEWA won two Global Good Governance Awards from Cambridge IFA. DEWA won the 3G Leadership Award (Government Sector), while HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer won the 3G Personality of the Year 2020 (Good Governance & Sustainability). In 2019, DEWA also won two awards: The Global Good Governance Excellence in Corporate Governance Award and the Global Good Governance Best Corporate Governance Reporting Award.

The Global Good Governance Awards highlight excellence in good governance and commitment in three main paths: the government institutions sector, the social sector, and charitable work. The awards promote good governance and commitment to social well-being by recognising the efforts of individuals, governments, companies, and non-governmental organisations in practising sound governance principles. The awards also recognise implementing innovative practices, programmes, and projects that promote good governance, transparency, and social responsibility among governments, businesses and NGOs.