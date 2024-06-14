Dubai, UAE: As part of its campaign ‘Welcome Summer with Green Habits’, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has urged its customers to take proactive measures before travelling to ensure the efficiency of electricity and water usage and to avoid waste at all times.

DEWA encourages customers to activate the ‘Away Mode’ feature through their accounts on DEWA’s website and smart app. This feature enables them to monitor their electricity and water usage while travelling and receive daily or weekly data by email. DEWA also advises customers to switch off and unplug electrical appliances before leaving their homes to avoid energy drain in standby mode. Additionally, customers can update settings on their lighting control systems to reduce electricity consumption by automatically switching external lights on and off as needed.

Moreover, DEWA recommends that customers shut off their homes’ water supply before travelling, inspect internal connections, and fix any leaks in the water connections with the help of a specialised technician. Performing the necessary maintenance work can significantly reduce water waste. DEWA provides the ‘High Water Usage Alert’ service to help customers detect any leaks in the water connections after the meter. The system sends instant notifications to customers if the smart meter system detects any unusual increase in consumption.

Through its website and smart app, DEWA provides many innovative digital services that allow customers to monitor, manage, and control their electricity and water consumption proactively. DEWA also provides tips and guidelines through its website and social media channels to encourage society members to enhance sustainability and adopt a sustainable lifestyle.

More information about consumption management, tips, and instructions are available at https://www.dewa.gov.ae/en/consumer/sustainability/sustainability-and-conservation