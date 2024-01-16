Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has started operational testing of the 829 megawatts (MW) 4th phase of its power plant in Al Aweer (H-Station) with investments totalling AED 1.1 billion. Tests include the initial operation of turbines and power generators and connecting to the power grid.

“We work according to the vision and directives of the wise leadership to provide a robust infrastructure that keeps pace with the rapid developments in Dubai and the increasing demand for electricity and water in the Emirate. This ensures we meet the reserve margin set for electricity peak load and provide our services according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability, and availability. Upon completion, the 4th phase of the power station in Al Aweer will increase the total production capacity of Al Aweer Power Station Complex to 2,825 MW,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer stated that the operational testing ensures the quality and reliability of the units’ secure operations on the network and will continue until the completion of the project in Q2 of 2024.

Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA, said that the station is equipped with the latest systems and technologies to reduce emissions to a minimum. He noted that the project is progressing according to schedule, while maintaining the highest levels of health, safety, quality, and efficiency.

The project is being implemented by a consortium comprising Siemens Energy and Elsewedy Power. Other local and regional companies are also contributing to this project, which includes supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning three F-class Siemens gas turbines. The project also includes installing other devices and equipment from major international companies such as natural gas compressors from Germany's ‘MAN’ and a natural gas treatment station from Dutch company ‘Petrogas’.

