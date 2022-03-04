Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised an interactive awareness workshop in collaboration with the Dubai Centre for People of Determination, entitled ‘My Language, My Identity.’ The workshop introduced the Centre’s students to the importance of the Arabic language, its rich expressions, and synonyms as well as its position as the language of the national identity, science, culture, and creativity.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA is a socially-responsible government organisation that works to connect current and future generations to the Arabic language, encourage them to master it as well as making reading a daily habit. This promotes national identity, Arab and Islamic roots, and creates a society proud of its identity, religion, language, culture and heritage.

“At DEWA, we work to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create a cohesive society that is proud of our identity and belonging with the Arabic language being an integral part of our national identity. We also support the National Policy to Empower People of Determination, launched by His Highness, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families. It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an accessible city for People of Determination. DEWA provides an inclusive environment for People of Determination and presents an array of services for their inclusion and empowerment. It is also committed to launch and implement inspiring initiatives for People of Determination from DEWA’s employees, customers, and society. DEWA has supported several social initiatives and programmes to include and empower People of Determination. Between 2015 and 2021, there were 71 programmes and initiatives for People of Determination. These initiatives have helped reach 3,484,998 people. The Society Happiness score for DEWA’s support to People of Determination was 94% in 2021.” added Al Tayer.

DEWA organised the workshop in its building in Warsan. Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, some of DEWA’s employees at Transmission Power division and Strategy and Government Communications division, and DEWA’s Stakeholders Happiness team have attended the workshop. Lootah said that DEWA collaborates with different government and private organisations to organise social initiatives and sponsorships to strengthen the national identity, especially for future generations, as it expresses the authentic values and culture.