Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) concluded the activities of Innovation Week, part of the UAE Innovation Month (UAE Innovates 2024), receiving widespread praise for its innovation efforts across various fields. The event comprised several activities and events held at DEWA’s head office, Distribution Power Division Complex, Warsan Complex, and the Innovation Centre. DEWA also had a stand at the UAE Innovates exhibition organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation at Emirates Towers, Dubai. DEWA showcased more than 50 innovative projects during the Innovation Week and organised 18 physical and virtual workshops for employees and students.

Future Next Conference

DEWA organised the Future Next Conference with the participation of a large number of innovation specialists from various government and private organisations. Additionally. experts and specialists from many international companies and organisations including the World Economic Forum, Microsoft, Amazon, Dell, and others, took part.

The Cleantech Connect Programme

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organised the Cleantech Connect Programme, which enabled innovators, achievers, and researchers in clean energy to showcase their successes in clean energy technologies, share knowledge, and raise awareness in society on the latest developments and innovations of clean energy technologies. The programme comprised several panel discussions, lectures, and specialised workshops, conducted in collaboration with major local and international universities, startups, and companies. These include Siemens Energy, Huawei, GCC LAB, Al Damani Motor Vehicle Manufacturing, Enova, Longi PV Solutions, SMA Solar, Sungrow Power Middle East, Vertico X, InSky Robotics, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, Huasun Solar, Fike Middle East, Reebooz, AEGEUS, DAS Energy, and Sun Farming International.

Innovation Tent at DEWA’s Head Office

DEWA highlighted 18 of its most distinguished innovative projects in the Innovation Tent at DEWA’s head office. These included: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Face and Emotions for Customer Happiness; AI for solar forecast; Duroob application; Hydroelectric Power Plant in Hatta; the smart MAI project: Leveraging Data Science and AI for proactively monitors the massive data of smart water meters and detects anomalous behaviours; Innovation Management platform based on the revamped (Afkari – Ebtikari) system; Electronic Breach & Attack Simulation; Application Security Code Review Process Automation, by utilising generative AI applications; Tello Drone for surveillance; future learning capabilities by MediaPro to enrich DEWA employees’ learning experience; IoT Terminal Design and Operations to develop long-range low power network; Smart Planning for Distribution Network; Line Rating Assessment for power Transmission Network; Load disaggregation to monitor the energy consumption and loads of each individual device using AI and IoT; decision support tool for customer energy demand forecasting; and other AI-based innovative initiatives.

Cleantech Innovators

The Innovation Centre organised Cleantech Innovators, which that showcased innovations by 15 of the most notable local and international experts, professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. It highlighted the latest solutions and innovations in green hydrogen, green mobility, digital transformation, big data, solar energy solutions, and energy storage technologies, as well as sectors that play a vital role in combating climate change.

CleanTech Hackathon

The Innovation Centre also organised the second cycle of the CleanTech Hackathon, which attracted innovators and university students from around the world, as well as specialists in sustainable innovations in energy, digital transformation, elevating the efficiency and reliability of clean and renewable energy, and integrating clean and renewable energy sources with other energy systems.

Praise

Participants in DEWA’s activities during Innovation Week commended DEWA’s innovations and the inspiring environment it provides for innovation, as well as its commitment to keeping pace with the latest developments across its diverse areas of work.