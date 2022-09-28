DUBAI:– NSF, a leading public health and safety organization, today announced that NSF 61, its flagship health affects standard for drinking water system components has been incorporated into Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) technical specifications. From 23 November 2022, only drinking water system components, certified by NSF will be eligible for approval for all new tenders, services authorities and developer projects in Dubai.

“NSF is extremely pleased that DEWA chose to include the requirements of NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 (NSF 61) standard in their technical specifications for drinking water production and distribution. This milestone marks a significant commitment from the government of Dubai to the health of its people. Incorporating the NSF 61 standard will help Dubai to have one of the safest water systems in the region,” said Vincent Boks, Managing Director EMEA Water Division, NSF.

First launched in 1988, the NSF 61 standard applies to any material or product that may come into contact with drinking water or drinking water treatment chemicals, from source to tap. The NSF 61 mark is widely recognized and part of numerous regulations worldwide. Certification to these standards minimizes the risk that treatment chemicals and components of potable (drinkable) water distribution systems impart harmful contaminants into potable water.

From a component manufacturer perspective, certification requires a rigorous evaluation process that includes complete information disclosure from the manufacturer, a thorough technical review of the product, laboratory testing and a complete audit of all manufacturing facilities producing the product. All requirements must be met with satisfactory results before a product is considered certified and may bear the NSF certification mark. Typically, this process is completed within three to four months.

“NSF has been active in the Middle East for more than 35 years, certifying thousands of companies in the region. We established our Middle East headquarters in the UAE almost a decade ago to help meet the needs of its clients. I’m proud to help support the government of Dubai on its journey to safer and healthier water systems,” said Wessam Al Azzeh, Operations Manager NSF Middle East & Africa.

NSF water experts will be on-hand at the upcoming WETEX exhibition in Dubai on 27-29 of September at stand 7-E23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Products and materials covered under standard NSF 61 include process media, protective materials, joining and sealing materials, pipes and related products, mechanical devices used in treatment, transmission and distribution systems, and mechanical plumbing devices. The full scope of what standard NSF 61 includes can be found in the latest DEWA Technical Specification Volume II Section 3.

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre on Water Quality, Food Safety, and Medical Device Safety.