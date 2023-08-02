Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s customers conducted 6.3 million digital transactions in the first half of 2023. These include 1.1 million transactions using the website, 1.3 million using DEWA’s smart app, in addition to the various digital channels that DEWA provides in collaboration with its partners from the public and private sectors. This ensures real-time, safe, and seamless value-added services to all stakeholders, anytime, anywhere, saving their time and effort, and enhancing their happiness. DEWA’s smart adoption rate for its services reached 99% by the end of June 2023.

“We adopt innovation and the latest disruptive technologies to keep pace with the digital age and Dubai’s distinguished digital journey, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, Dubai’s Digital Strategy, and the Services 360 policy by the Government of Dubai to provide seamless, proactive, integrated, and specialised services that meet customer expectations. In the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, we intensify our efforts to anticipate and shape the future, enhance our global leadership and excellence in digital transformation, and develop our technological infrastructure. We will continue to provide innovative and proactive services based on stakeholder analysis and accurate understanding of their needs to increase efficiency, effectiveness and productivity, in addition to protecting the environment and supporting sustainable and comprehensive development,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA has completed the digital integration of more than 70 projects with government and private organisations. Through this step, DEWA makes it easier to get a wide range of services, including bill payment, information updates, activation of electricity/water (Move-in), housing fees adjustment, refunds, updating trade license and others.

