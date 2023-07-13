Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the Net-Zero statement of verification and assurance certificate in recognition of its relentless efforts in climate action. This followed a comprehensive assessment conducted by W3 Solutionz - USA through CanaGulf International Standardization, based on the International Workshop Agreement Guidelines IWA 42:2022. These were announced for the first time during the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP 27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, last year.



“In line with DEWA’s vision as a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050, we pay great attention to sustainability, which is an indispensable part of DEWA’s strategy and the centre of our operations and services. Receiving the Net-Zero statement of verification and assurance certificate during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE, during which the country is preparing to host COP28 at Dubai Expo City, crowns our efforts in implementing sustainability principles. This aligns with the wise leadership’s vision and directives to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for a green economy. This is achieved through plans and strategies such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.



"Since the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015 (COP21), the UAE has been one of the leading countries committed to achieving Net Zero objectives both locally and internationally. This commitment has been clearly demonstrated through DEWA, which has been diligently implementing the Net Zero Guidelines issued by COP27 last year. The audit process that we conducted involved intensive document review, checking evidence of implementation, as well as site visits. DEWA has successfully earned a statement of verification and assurance against the Net Zero Guidelines, which shows their strong commitment to achieving Net Zero,” said Dr. Amro Taleb, CEO of CanaGulf International Standardisation.



Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that the assessment was based on a number of guidelines, including targets; implementation; leadership and commitment; measurement and monitoring; results; communication, reporting, and transparency; and improvement. Bin Salman emphasised that DEWA adopts sustainable and integrated systems to provide value-added services that meet stakeholder expectations.



The Net Zero Guidelines (IWA 42:2022) were commissioned by Our 2050 World, a global collaboration to accelerate action towards net zero through standards. The partnership includes the International Organisation for Standardization (ISO), the Race to Zero campaign, and the UNFCCC’s Global Innovation Hub.



