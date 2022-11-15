Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the Partners Creativity Lab 2022, at its Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, in the presence of a group of DEWA partners from the public and private sectors. The event aimed to discuss ways to enhance collaboration to achieve joint strategies, meet partner needs and exceed their expectations, develop benchmarks, manage risks and improve corporate flexibility. The Creativity Lab included a range of interactive workshops and panel discussions, as well as a tour of the Innovation Centre.

“We build strategic partnerships with local, regional and global organisations to achieve national and global ambitions, and to contribute to foreseeing and creating a more sustainable and brighter future for our current and future generations. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. It also supports the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. DEWA is proud of its effective partnerships that consolidate international efforts in facing global challenges, exchange best global practices and experiences, stimulate research and innovation to find sustainable and innovative solutions, accelerate digital transformation and achieve comprehensive and sustainable development,” added HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Over DEWA’s journey of distinguished global achievements and successes, our partners have played a fundamental role in strengthening our position as one of the most distinguished and pioneering utilities in the world in all fields, and in supporting our relentless efforts to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation that keeps pace with Dubai’s prosperity and meets the increasing demand for electricity and water. This is according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and sustainability, to provide an integrated, innovative and value-added experience that meets the aspirations of customers, and enhances the happiness of stakeholders and the quality of life in Dubai,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer thanked all local and international partners, praising their keenness for strengthening constructive partnerships for the benefit of all parties and in support of international efforts to enhance sustainability. Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s keenness to listen to the ideas, opinions and observations of stakeholders, including customers, partners, and community members, to turn them into services and initiatives compatible with their needs, continuing the process of development and improvement and ensuring the best results.