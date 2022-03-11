Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a series of virtual activities, panel discussions and seminars by an array of DEWA’s employees, stakeholders, writers, local and global speakers. This is to celebrate the Reading Month 2022, held this year under the theme ‘UAE Reads’.

“We support initiatives that aim to advance the cultural and knowledge level. We consider them a key priority in our annual agenda. Our vision at DEWA is guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said, ‘Reading will remain our shield against any difficult times.’ We strive to promote the culture of reading in society and make it part of our daily activities. This contributes to raising the value of knowledge, human development and makes the UAE the beacon of education and knowledge as well as the capital of content and culture,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA held more than 15 events in Arabic, English and Hindi on literature, cultural and technical topics. These include “Share an Hour” and other panel discussion with famous authors as well as awareness workshops and seminars. DEWA also provided discounts on purchasing books in collaboration with key distributors in the UAE during the Reading Month.