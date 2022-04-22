Dubai, UAE: In conjunction with the World Creativity and Innovation Day, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a series of virtual and physical activities to stimulate the innovation environment at DEWA and in society. DEWA also held a “Day with DEWA’s Innovators” at the Innovation Tent at DEWA’s headquarters. More than 60 employees and 25 female students from the Zayed Educational Complex, Al-Barsha, Dubai, participated in the event. The event highlighted the students’ innovations and their development with the help of the DEWA’s innovators, in addition to closely examining the innovators’ projects and learning about their techniques and tools. DEWA also organised virtual sessions to raise awareness among its employees about shaping the future, and I-Talk sessions entitled “Optimal Use of Data, Achievements Closer Than You Can Imagine, Future Foresight Culture, and a Journey to the Future”.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted the importance of encouraging employees, students and all members of society to innovate, enabling them to use and develop the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to be effective partners in devising creative and proactive solutions and ideas for the challenges of the next 50 years. This ensures a brighter and more sustainable future for current and future generations, keeping pace with the rapid changes, continuing development and improvement to enhance DEWA’s global competitiveness. Moreover, this consolidates the position of the UAE and Dubai as a global incubator for innovation.

“DEWA is one of the key supporters of the innovation journey of the UAE. This is in accordance with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. It also helps achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to become the world’s leading nation and the National Innovation Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world; and the Dubai 10X strategy which mandates the government of Dubai to lead the future by making it 10 years ahead of other cities through government innovation. We attach great importance to innovation and consider it a key pillar to develop our services, initiatives, strategies and work plans. DEWA is one of the key innovative utilities worldwide. Through Digital DEWA, our digital arm, we are redefining the concept of a utility to become the first digital utility worldwide with autonomous systems for renewable energy storage with the expansion of Artificial Intelligence and digital services. This makes Dubai the first city to provide electricity and water services using AI technologies,” said Al Tayer.