Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the training Robotic Process Automation Learning Programme to qualify DEWA’s employees in Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This will increase their contribution in improving the productivity and pace of DEWA’s operations. The programme included more than 10 training workshops, with 24 employees from different DEWA divisions taking part. The participating employees received globally accredited certificates on RPA.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that encouraging DEWA’s employees to innovate and enabling them to use and develop the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies is part of DEWA’s efforts to invest in its human resources and provide employees with the needed tools to become effective partners in anticipating and shaping the future. This is in addition to keeping pace with rapid changes and updates to continue DEWA’s excellence journey and global leadership.

“Our work plans are guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative to support the Government of Dubai’s progress into the future and position it 10 years ahead of other cities through innovation. We attach great importance to innovation and consider it a key pillar of developing our services, initiatives, and work plans. This is in accordance with our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. This enhances DEWA’s competitiveness and the happiness of all its stakeholders. DEWA is one of the key innovative utilities worldwide. Through Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, DEWA works to disrupt the concept of a utility by becoming the first digital utility worldwide with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage while expanding its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital services. This will make Dubai the first city to provide electricity and water services using AI,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA’s achievements in RPA enabled it to receive one of the Ideas America Awards in 2021. DEWA also won an award at the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards 2021 in San Francisco, USA.