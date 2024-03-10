Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) institutionalises volunteering among its employees in accordance with the highest international standards, maintain its position as one of the biggest supporters of the integrated and sustainable volunteering ecosystem in the UAE and Dubai. DEWA encourages its employees to contribute to creating a positive effect in society through a clear framework for integrated organisational work to serve society and enhance its happiness. Between 2013 and 2023, DEWA launched 438 social initiatives, through which its employees recorded 232,973 volunteer hours in humanitarian and community initiatives, benefiting many countries around the world. In 2023, society happiness about DEWA reached 93.55%.

“Our vision is inspired by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said ‘Workers and volunteers in humanitarian initiatives have the greatest and most important positive impact in the lives of millions of people with the integration of their efforts because they give their time, energies and attention to those who are in need of help and support, while motivated by the highest and most noble bonds, the bonds of humanity.’ In line with our social responsibility, we are committed to making a sustainable impact by supporting and giving back to society, as well as promoting volunteering and social cohesion as noble human values. DEWA has an integrated volunteering strategy in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership. We are proud of our employees who never hesitate to participate in various social and humanitarian initiatives, translating the culture of goodness and giving that is instilled in the Emirati society into positive work and initiatives,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Integrated organisational framework to enhance social development

In line with its efforts to consolidate a culture of volunteering among its employees, DEWA’s iVolunteer programmes enables DEWA’s staff to learn about volunteering initiatives, programmes, and activities as well as their results. They can sign up for and document their volunteering hours to redeem points and receive prizes. This meets the requirements of the Dubai Government Excellence program. Moreover, DEWA’s Volunteer Diploma enhances participants’ skills in all aspects of volunteer work. It prepares them to manage volunteering programmes locally and globally, as well become trainers in DEWA’s Volunteer Leadership Programme.

DEWA’s CSR milestones in 2023 include:

Meer Al Khair initiative 2023

DEWA launched the ‘Meer Al Khair’ community initiative, in cooperation with Al Ihsan Charity Association, Ajman, to provide in-kind goods support and food items for needy families with limited income, during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Its employee contributions resulted in collecting 380 boxes of in-kind goods and food items. Employees demonstrated a shining example of giving, volunteering and community cohesion.

Ramadan Aman campaign 2023

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, DEWA participated in the ‘Ramadan Aman’ campaign, launched under the theme ‘Together during Ramadan without accidents’, in collaboration with Al Ihsan Charity Association and the traffic and police departments. The campaign distributed 200,000 Iftar meals to drivers at the roads and intersections during Maghrib throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

COP28

As part of their continued participation in consolidating the success of various local and international events held in the UAE and Dubai, a number of DEWA employees joined the volunteering team that participated in COP28, which was held at Expo City Dubai. Volunteers welcomed the guests, answered their enquiries, and provided general directions and information.

Determined Hands initiative

DEWA participated in the initiative organised by Dubai Customs for employees of determination (EODs) in Dubai government organisations. Several employees of determination from DEWA distributed Iftar meals to road users and drivers at traffic signals in Rashid Port.

Sports treatment Hall at the Senses Residential and Day Care

DEWA sponsored a sports treatment hall at the Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs in Dubai, to provide the best treatment for children of determination in the areas of motor, functional and mental rehabilitation. As part of this sponsorship, DEWA provided the necessary equipment and devices to ensure the provision of an inclusive treatment programme, compatible with the needs and requirements of people of determination with various disabilities. More than 30 volunteers from DEWA participated in preparing the hall to receive people of determination.

Clothes for Good initiative

DEWA participated in the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)’s ‘Clothes for Good’ initiative. It donated 200 uniforms pre-used by its employees to turn them into wearable attire for needy segments in less advanced countries.

Donate Your Own Device campaign

DEWA participated in the “DYOD: Donate Your Own Device” campaign. The campaign was launched by the Digital School, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent. It aimed to collect 10,000 used electronic devices from individual and institutional donors, to be refurbished and recycled through partnerships with specialised institutions. This educational, humanitarian, and environmental initiative empowers students of the Digital School by enabling their access to education, especially those facing difficulties in obtaining electronic devices. Until the middle of September 2023, DEWA’s employees donated over 100 used electronic devices to support underprivileged students of the Digital School worldwide.

The School Bag initiative

As they do every year, DEWA employees volunteered to buy school bags, stationary, and tablets/iPads to students with limited income, orphans, and students of determination, in collaboration with several public welfare associations.

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial