Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) approved 53,333 No Objection Certificates (NOC) applications during the first half of 2023, as part of the Soqoor programme. It is the first government programme of its kind to evaluate consultants and contractors in Dubai and identify their compliance with the requirements, standards, terms and conditions, and guidelines when submitting NOC service applications and field operations for their projects. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to facilitate doing business and enhance efficiency and productivity. The Soqoor programme makes it easier for consultants and contractors to obtain DEWA’s approval from the first time to submit applications, reduce or avoid violations, damages, and fines, save time and effort, and improve field operations, in addition to preserving DEWA’s assets.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, praised the wide response from consultants and contractors to DEWA’s smart and innovative initiatives and programmes and their compliance with the highest international standards of quality, safety, and excellence. Al Tayer commended their keenness to support DEWA’s efforts to elevate the competitiveness of the business environment in Dubai to globally leading levels, and consolidate its position as a global city and the best destination in the world to live, work, and visit.

“We collaborate with our partners from the public and private sectors to keep up with the urban expansion and rapid and continuous development of Dubai and meet the requirements for sustainable and comprehensive development. This supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a main economic hub in the region and the happiest and smartest city in the world. This enhances our readiness for the future and helps achieve the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA has approved 53,333 applications for the NOC service submitted by 1,873 consultants and contractors from the beginning of the year until the end of June 2023. The Transmission Power division approved 26,830 applications whereas the Distribution Power division approved 20,046 applications; and the Water & Civil division approved 6,457 applications,” said Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President – Transmission (Power) at DEWA.

The Soqoor programme is related to corporate performance based on scientific means, such as the quality of applications and respecting DEWA’s assets. It creates healthy competition among consultants and contractors. Consultants and contractors who achieve the best performance according to the highest international standards win Soqoor awards in project and service categories, such as Infrastructure Projects NOC; Electricity Network Services; and Water Network Services.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial