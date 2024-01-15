Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) extended over 364 kilometres of Fibre Optic (FO) ducts across different areas in Dubai in 2023. This has increased the total length of these cable ducts to 3,998 kilometres, a 10% increase compared to 2022. This is in line with DEWA’s efforts to build a world-class digital infrastructure that intensively uses the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and digital transformation. DEWA invests in a state-of-the-art infrastructure with gross value of fixed assets exceeding AED 214 billion as of 30 June 2023. The external FO ducts protect and direct all FO cables used in communications, data transfer, and remote operations. This enhances DEWA’s FO infrastructure and its smart grid, ensuring the availability of round-the-clock integrated and connected services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, accountability, and sustainability.

“We are committed to providing the best infrastructure, enhancing our performance, and delivering our services according to the highest global standards. We continue expanding DEWA’s reliable, safe, and high-speed FO network to contribute to a new digital future for Dubai in vital areas and keep pace with the future needs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. The Smart Grid that DEWA is implementing, with total investments of AED 7 billion, is an integral part of DEWA’s strategy to develop a state-of-the-art infrastructure for managing facilities and services through smart and integrated systems that use the latest technologies,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s FO network supports the InfraX Network Operations Centre, which DEWA implemented in collaboration with Huawei, to provide pioneering digital services, and to enhance smart services and Digital DEWA’s data-centre and cloud-computing value-added services. InfraX is a DEWA subsidiary under Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. The fibre network also plays a key role in ensuring the continuity of innovative communication services with international standards in the UAE and expanding its use. This is through partnerships with DEWA across different government organisations and business sectors to lease out a part of DEWA’s dark fibre networks to provide communication services.

