Dubai, UAE: Through its EV Green Charger initiative, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has provided over 8,800 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity to charge electric vehicles (EVs) in Dubai since 2015. This has helped EV users to travel approximately 58 million kilometres in eco-friendly vehicles and experience a 73% reduction in refuelling costs. Since 2015, Dubai has witnessed a significant increase in electric vehicle adoption across the city, with the number of registered electric vehicles increasing from 71 vehicles as of December 31st 2015 to 5,107 vehicles as of January 31st 2022. DEWA’s EV Green Charger network has expanded to over 325 charging stations across Dubai, equivalent to over 560 charge points. This has supported the EV Green Charger Initiative to achieve a 97% Customer Happiness rating in 2021 and a 93% satisfaction rating for the quality of service.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, noted that DEWA’s continuous enhancement of the EV Green Charger initiative through the use of the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies supports the Dubai Green Mobility initiative 2030, which encourages sustainable transport in line with the Emirate’s strategic objectives in terms of sustainability, air quality, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. DEWA promotes the use of sustainable modes of transport, such as electric vehicles, to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector. This helps to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital for a green economy and sustainable development.

“We promote green and sustainable transport in Dubai by providing a robust public charging network for electric vehicles across Dubai. We also strive to provide a seamless and fast experience for our customers by using the latest smart and innovative technologies,” said Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

DEWA has launched several features to facilitate the charging of electric vehicles on its public charging network. Once customers register their EV with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, DEWA creates an EV Green Charger account, so they can charge their EV within one hour. Alternatively, customers can also create an account through DEWA’s website, smart app or IVR at DEWA Customer Care Centre. Registered users can also access a personalised EV Green Charger User Dashboard, where they can manage their EV Green Charger services. All customers, including unregistered ones, can also use the guest mode feature to charge their EVs.