Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the third batch of the ‘For Her’ programme, in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) under the theme ‘Future Capabilities for Inspiring Women.’ The programme, which aims to foster capable female leaders who contribute to achieving DEWA’s vision and strategic goals, supports the organisation’s ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of its female employees. The third batch of the programme has 25 female employees from various divisions.

“We are keen to empower female employees in various occupational levels and enhance their capabilities by providing them with all the resources and tools to develop their skills and leadership capabilities within an encouraging and inspiring work environment that fosters their innovation and creativity. The ‘For Her’ programme, which DEWA organises in collaboration with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, will prepare inspiring female leaders who are capable of developing innovative solutions that contribute to achieving new accomplishments and consolidating DEWA’s global position,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA said that the ‘For Her’ programme, which was specially designed for DEWA, seeks to empower female leadership across DEWA’s divisions. The specialised training programme helps them unleash their potential and handle various challenges to expand their opportunities and develop their work performance.

Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA’s Women Committee, explained that the programme has 5 main pillars: strategic thinking and planning; resilience and stress management; result-based management; creative problem-solving and decision-making skills, tools, and techniques; and leadership skills.

The ‘For Her’ programme is an extension of the ‘DEWA Female Ambassadors Programme’ under the supervision of DEWA Women’s Committee and the Business Support and Human Resources division. The programme identifies female employees with unique skills and expertise in various fields and specialisations, and enhances and utilises these skills to support DEWA’s plans.

