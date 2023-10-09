Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The meeting supports the mutual goals of DEWA and Dubai Chambers to enhance cooperation to achieve their common goals of sustainable economic development in Dubai and strengthen its position as a global financial hub. The meeting also aimed to exchange expertise in various aspects of excellence, innovation, and sustainability and highlight DEWA’s best practices and experiences, supporting Dubai Chambers’ efforts to develop the business environment through innovative business solutions.

HE Saeed Al Tayer said that in line with the vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA, as a leading government organisation, is committed to developing and enhancing its strategic relations with various government departments and organisations. The goal is to foster collaboration and achieve the desired integration of all government entities in the UAE.

HE Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s support for the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to foster greater economic activity and attract foreign investments to new sectors. DEWA recognises the significance of this ambitious plan in shaping the future of Dubai’s urban landscape. Al Tayer reaffirmed DEWA’s commitment to providing full support and expertise to ensure the successful implementation of the plan. DEWA’s extensive experience in sustainable development and digital transformation will be instrumental in achieving the goals outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s Independent Power and Water Producer (IPWP) model that encourages foreign investments. This model has successfully attracted international investors and promoted sustainable development in the energy sector. Through this model, DEWA attracted investments worth AED 40 billion, which enhanced its capabilities to provide sustainable energy and water to Dubai.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah expressed his appreciation for DEWA’s instrumental role in providing advanced and sustainable infrastructure that aligns with the needs of Dubai’s dynamic business community. He emphasised that Dubai Chambers’ ongoing cooperation with DEWA contributes to enhancing the Emirate’s favourable business environment and attracting foreign direct investment, in line with the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the Chambers’ strategic priorities.

Lootah reaffirmed the Chambers’ commitment to working in partnership with all government entities to achieve the vision of the wise leadership. These collaborations create an environment conducive to business growth, enhance the competitiveness of the business community, and play a central role in attracting international companies of all sizes to the Emirate, consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading hub for business and investments at the heart of the global economy.

