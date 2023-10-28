Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is once again calling on community members to undertake necessary precautions and measures during the rainy season to avoid any internal interruptions and ensure the safety and continuity of electricity supply. This is a part of DEWA’s efforts to maintain electricity supply according to the highest standards of reliability, accountability, and efficiency. DEWA urges its customers to visit its website and official pages on social media for more tips and guidelines. Customers can learn the necessary steps, precautions, and measures during the rainy season.

DEWA highlighted the importance of using the services of a competent technician to carry out regular maintenance work, check exposed connections, electrical cabinets and meter boxes; and secure them by using water-proof sockets and fixtures to avoid any interruption in DEWA’s services. DEWA urges customers to close all electrical cabinets, replace any damaged meter windows, seal all spare conduits on rooftops and check all the connections are properly earthed to ensure the continuity of safe and stable electricity supplies. In case of internal issues, customers can use DEWA Store on its smart app to get the services of technical service providers.

DEWA’s emergency number 991 is also available for any urgent technical notifications. Guidelines and tips to ensure stable and secure electricity supply during the rainy season are available on https://www.dewa.gov.ae/rain

