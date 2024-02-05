Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), announced that DEWA received a total of 742,035 tenancy contract data in 2023, compared to 648,065 contracts in 2022, an increase of about 14.5%. This data included new and renewed Ejari contracts from all customer categories. DEWA’s systems are electronically integrated with the Ejari system from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) of the Dubai Land Department. The tenant’s data is automatically transferred to DEWA, an account number is created for new tenants, and electricity and water services are activated after paying the security deposit through DEWA’s smart channels.

Al Tayer said that the notable increase in tenancy contracts in 2023 reflects Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for living, working, entrepreneurship and tourism. Many factors contribute to providing a unique lifestyle for everyone living in Dubai, including advanced infrastructure, easy access to services, and other elements that contribute to achieving the vision of the wise leadership and support the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and consolidate its position among the top three global cities.

“We are keen to continuously develop DEWA’s digital channels using the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including AI, blockchain, and others. By integrating our services with other government departments, DEWA provides smart and comprehensive services that save customers’ time and effort, exceed their expectations, and enhance their happiness. DEWA has completed the digital integration of more than 90 projects with government and private organisations to provide seamless, proactive, and integrated services that can be easily completed anytime, anywhere, easily and safely. This supports the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, the Dubai Digital Strategy, and Dubai’s ‘Services 360’ policy,” added Al Tayer.

Mohammed Salem Al Mana, Executive Vice President of Billing Services at DEWA, noted that the total number of Ejari contracts whose data DEWA received in 2023 was 742,035. This included 324,766 new contracts and 417,269 renewed contracts. From the service’s first launch in 2015 until the end of 2023, the total number of new and renewed Ejari contracts that DEWA receive their data reached 3,589,038.

The integration with Ejari also enables automatic updates of the annual rent value in DEWA’s system during annual renewals. This, in turn, updates the housing fees, eliminating the need for customers to visit Dubai Municipality to adjust the yearly rent value.

