Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has completed the digital integration of more than 70 projects with government and private organisations. This is part of its continuous efforts to enrich the customer experience in Dubai and enhance the happiness of its stakeholders. These organisations include Digital Dubai Authority, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Economic Development, 21 banks, Etisalat, du, ENOC, EPPCO, Noqodi wallet, Western Union, and Empay. Through this step, DEWA makes it easier to get a wide range of services, including bill payment, information updates, activation of electricity/water (Move-in), housing fees adjustment, refunds, updating trade license and others.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, indicated that through digital integration and digital channels provided by DEWA, more than 75 million smart transactions have been completed, which contributed to reducing 496,256 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. This is equal to planting 379,291 trees over an area equivalent to 549.51 football pitches until mid-June 2022. The smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 98.99% until the end of the second quarter of 2022. DEWA provides all its services through its website and smart app, for customers to complete their transactions anytime and anywhere, easily and safely. This is in addition to protecting the environment and preserving natural resources.

“DEWA is committed to maintaining its global position as one of the most distinguished and pioneering utilities in the world. We are keen to enrich the customer experience through digital services that save their time and effort by using the latest disruptive technologies and Artificial Intelligence tools. This is in line with the Dubai 10X initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the ‘Services 360’ policy of Dubai to provide a seamless, proactive, customised and integrated system that caters to customer expectations. As part of its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, DEWA works, through Digital DEWA, its digital arm, to redefine the concept of a utility by creating a new digital future for Dubai, and become the first digital utility in the world with autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, with the expansion of AI and digital services,” added Al Tayer.

In March 2021, DEWA received the 100% Paperless stamp from Digital Dubai Authority, in recognition of its success in completing the digital transformation of all its operations and services by 100%. DEWA’s efforts in stakeholders’ happiness were crowned with achieving the first global position in implementing the requirements of the International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS) for the third consecutive year. DEWA achieved the highest score worldwide of 100% in the updated International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS2019).