Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues its relentless efforts to empower people of determination and enhance their inclusion in the work environment and society at large in 2021. The number of programmes and initiatives sponsored by DEWA between 2015 and 2021 reached 71 programmes and initiatives that benefited 3,484,998 persons. Society happiness towards DEWA’s people of determination reached 94% in 2021.

“DEWA is committed to including and empowering people of determination at work and in society by providing an inclusive and resilient work environment for its employees of determination to unleash and prove their potential. DEWA also launches many inclusive community initiatives and accessible smart solutions that enhance their inclusion in society, and provide the same easy access for them as customers to DEWA’s smart services. This supports the National Policy to Empower People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families. It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a city that is friendly to people of determination. DEWA is committed to including and empowering them through four pillars: employees, customers, society, and partners,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA aligns its people of determination strategy with local and federal strategies. To achieve this, DEWA has completed all the strategic and operational indicators in including and empowering people of determination in 2021. DEWA’s buildings and facilities fully comply 100% with the Dubai Universal Design Code. DEWA currently has 8,443 employees trained in dealing with people of determination, and 22 employees have earned a sign language diploma. DEWA currently has 35 employees with various disabilities who completed all training by DEWA for their inclusion and empowerment. Their happiness scored 99% for the fourth consecutive year, and their families’ happiness reached 96.30%. Customers of determination scored their happiness with DEWA’s inclusive services at 95.09%. DEWA’s website compliance scored 100%, while the smart app was scored 10/10 by Digital Dubai’s Accessibility Evaluation Report.

In collaboration with its partners, DEWA organised several virtual activities and awareness sessions. It launched many programmes to enhance the happiness of employees and customers as well as people of determination and their families. These programmes also aim to maintain DEWA’s position as one of the pioneering government organisations in the integration, empowerment, and employment of people of determination.

In 2021, DEWA organised a virtual workshop entitled ‘Best local and international practices in universal design for people of determination.’ DEWA organised the workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Community Development Authority, Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Dubai Police, Roads & Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Statistics Centre, Dubai Tourism, Dubai Media Incorporated, Dubai Courts, Dubai Airport, and Dubai Club for People of Determination. The workshop aimed at sharing DEWA’s best practices in universal design for people of determination with government partners and exchanging similar knowledge. The workshop included two introductory sessions on ‘Easy access to buildings and facilities according to Dubai Universal Design Code and the best practices,’ and ‘Standards of easy access to information and smart services at centres – applied practices in this area.’

DEWA also participated in several events in collaboration with Dubai Club for People of Determination and in several sports competitions such as the Fazza International Championships for people of determination and the UAE Arch and Arrow Championship, and awareness sessions on sign language and people of determination etiquette.

DEWA also held two internal awareness sessions in collaboration with the Community Development Authority in Dubai on helping people of determination report abuses. In Ramadan, DEWA launched an awareness campaign on conserving electricity and water and reducing waste. The campaign included people of determination centres in Dubai. DEWA organised a virtual annual ceremony to award its subsidiaries who participated in the Inclusion POD Innovative Incubator. DEWA awarded nine universities, eight subsidiaries, nine social partners and one supplier. DEWA also implemented several initiatives in collaboration with the Ministry of Community Development to train DEWA’s employees, as well as market creative products from DEWA’s employees of determination on the Ministry’s website.