Dubai, UAE: In 2022, and for the third consecutive year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) completed all strategic indicators in the field of including and empowering people of determination, most notably the happiness of employees of determination, and the happiness of their families about the safe and inclusive work environment at DEWA, as well as the equal job opportunities. The happiness of employees of determination (EOD) reached 100% in 2022, while the happiness of their families reached 96.60%. The percentage of community happiness about DEWA’s support for people of determination (POD) reached 94%, while the happiness rate of customers of determination about DEWA’s services reached 95.24%.

“We align our strategy with local and federal strategies to include and empower POD. We continue to launch many community initiatives and smart solutions that enhance their inclusion into work and society, and ensure that they have equal access to opportunities and experiences. This enables them to unleash their energies and prove their capabilities, and helps them become active partners in building and prosperity of the nation. This is in line with the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to create an inclusive society that ensures empowerment and a decent life for People of Determination and their families. It also supports the ‘My Community... a City for Everyone’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to transform Dubai into an accessible city for people of determination,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA has enhanced its position as an inclusive organisation with the total number of employees trained in how to deal with PODs increasing from 8,443 in 2021 to 9,688 by 2022. All EODs at DEWA have completed their trainings to include and empower them. The number of employees of determination increased from 19 in 2017 to 41 in 2022.

In 2022, DEWA continued its efforts that it started in 2019 to facilitate the access of EODs and customers of determination to services, buildings and facilities, and worked to retrofit all its new buildings and facilities, in accordance with the Dubai Universal Design Code by 100%. This helped it maintain its success in providing an inclusive, accessible, and flexible environment for PODs. For the second consecutive year, DEWA’s website compliance scored 100%, while the smart app scored 10/10 by the POD Accessibility Evaluation Report by Digital Dubai Authority.

Abshir Office- the dedicated HR team for supporting the inclusion of EODs in the workplace collaborated with other departments in 2022 to ensure their engagement by coordinating and conducting 14 virtual activities, events, and workshops, including ‘Emirati Women’s’ Day’, events, sports competitions and virtual lectures. Thirty-nine awareness circulars were sent to EODs on ‘Safety Protocols Upon Returning to Work’. A special happiness event was arranged for EODs, with the participation of 38 employees and their friends to provide insights into happiness hacks as well as indoor sports, quizzes and fun activities.

The POD Health & Safety (H&S) Standards, the inclusive COVID-19 Management System and the DEWA H&S Management System were externally assessed by the ISO 45001:2018 audit conducted by Bureau Veritas as well as the British Safety Council 5 Star H&S Audit. DEWA has achieved an excellent result of 97.88% and maintained its 5 star rating for 2022.