Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions, discussed their long-standing strategic partnership. The two sides have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their partnership to help DEWA realise its customer experience ambitions. This occurred during a meeting between HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, and both Alan Masarerk, CEO of Avaya and Nidal Abou-Ltaif, Senior Vice President – Global Head of Sales, Avaya, and President, Avaya International.

Partnering with Avaya, DEWA has enhanced its Customer Care Centre to become an ‘Integrated Digital Interactive Hub’, enabling DEWA customers to access a wide range of services through an Interactive Voice System (IVR) that is empowered by AI and available around the clock. Based on Avaya technology, DEWA’s Customer Care Centre, delivered and managed by Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, was ranked among the top three Dubai government call centres in the assessment conducted by the Dubai Model Centre in partnership with Digital Dubai Authority. The partnership between both parties has enhanced customer experience by establishing the “DEWAverse” platform in the Metaverse world. In collaboration with Avanza Innovations, this enables customers to communicate with the Customer Care Centre staff to get answers to their inquiries and receive the necessary assistance to complete their transactions in the Metaverse.

DEWA’s Customer Care Centre enables customers to contact the organisation over various communication channels, including calls, email, video or text chat. These multi-channel engagements are fully integrated to transition seamlessly from one medium to another. Additionally, a dynamic IVR provides self-service options, enabling customers to seamlessly apply for the services they need without agent involvement. A dynamic menu, powered by AI, identifies all registered callers and their information and assigns the appropriate level of service to that customer based on their profile. It also provides call priority for special categories such as People of Determination and senior citizens.

About Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC

DEWA was created in 1992 as a result of the merger of the Dubai Electricity Company and the Dubai Water Department. DEWA is the exclusive electricity and water utility provider in Dubai. The Group generates, transmits and distributes electricity and potable water to end users throughout Dubai. DEWA owns 56% of Empower, currently the world’s largest district cooling services provider by connected capacity, and owns, manages, operates and maintains district cooling plants and affiliated distribution networks across Dubai. The Group also comprises a number of other businesses including Mai Dubai, a manufacturer and distributor of bottled water, Digital DEWA, a digital business solutions company, and Etihad ESCO, a company focused on the development and implementation of energy efficient solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.dewa.gov.ae

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ambitions and challenges, giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at https://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “could,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions or the negative thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties and regulatory authorities; market opportunities may not develop for the Company’s solutions and services in ways that the Company anticipates and the Company may not succeed in developing new innovative solutions and services to keep pace with rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards and customer preferences; the impact and timing of any cost-savings measures and related local law requirements in various jurisdictions; the effectiveness of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures, and the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting or other potential weaknesses of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; and the impact of litigation and regulatory proceedings. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risks, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the PSLRA.

Source: Avaya Newsroom