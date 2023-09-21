Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) participated in Ru’ya, Careers UAE 2023, the leading platform empowering Emirati youth through careers, skills development, and networking opportunities. The exhibition was held from 19 to 21 September 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. DEWA’s platform at the exhibition showcased its most notable programmes and initiatives that aim to attract and empower national competencies and talents. DEWA supports the efforts of Emiratisation in the UAE by providing job opportunities to Emiratis and enhancing the capabilities and skills of the Emirati youth to increase their competitiveness in the job market.



“We work to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to invest in human capital and enhance Emiratisation. We participate in Careers UAE every year, which is an ideal platform to directly communicate with job seekers, fresh graduates and students. This supports our strategy to attract talented Emiratis, graduates, and students, and prepare them to lead the energy and water sectors, said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.



“We are keen to maintain DEWA’s position as one of the largest government organisations that attract Emiratis in the UAE. We are keen on recruiting, qualifying, and developing national calibre. We are dedicated to attracting them and empowering them with the latest technologies, tools, and future skills. We seek to motivate them to follow the path of learning and excellence and prepare them to be the next generation of sustainability leaders who will continue to enhance our record of achievements and gains. This is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” added HE Al Tayer.



“DEWA’s Emiratisation strategy includes ambitious programmes to train and prepare national calibre for technical and engineering jobs. We aim to increase the percentage of Emiratisation across all positions and managerial levels and appoint Emiratis in leading professional positions in DEWA’s divisions and departments,” concluded Al Tayer.



For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae/

Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Hattlan Media

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae



DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial