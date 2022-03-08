Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Etihad Electricity and Water Authority (Etihad WE) have completed the strategic interconnection project in Masfout, which allows the exchange of up to two million gallons of potable water in case of emergencies or other purposes. The project supports the efforts of both organisations to promote water sustainability in the UAE. This project is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties to develop, operate, and maintain strategic water interconnections and link the two water systems in specific locations to allow for water transfer in case of emergencies.

“Water security is a top priority for the UAE. The UAE Water Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions and address long-term future water security challenges. The water interconnection between DEWA and Etihad WE is part of our joint efforts to ensure water security and protect water resources as well as increase the efficiency and operational capacity of the water networks. This ensures we provide our services according to the highest standards of efficiency, reliability, availability and quality as well as securing different needs for ambitious developmental plans to keep pace with the growing demand for water in light of the UAE’s economic growth,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“In Dubai, we have a comprehensive approach to ensure the sustainability of water resources in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy, which focuses on enhancing water resources, rationalising water consumption, and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to reduce water consumption by 30% by 2030. Dubai has the necessary legislation, initiatives, and projects to ensure water security,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer said that in 1992, DEWA’s installed capacity was 65 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD). Today, to keep pace with Dubai’s growing demand and prosperity, DEWA’s installed capacity has reached 490 MIGD.

“We have successfully completed the strategic interconnection of water networks between Etihad WE and DEWA, which comes within the framework of the directives from the country’s wise leadership to implement the recommendations, which has resulted in a sustainable strategy for water security within the priorities of the country’s national agenda, which aims to integrate resources benefitting the advanced infrastructure owned by both parties through interconnection and water exchange in emergencies. This reduces operating risks and ensures continuity of services at the highest levels of quality for all consumer sectors. These interconnections cover the Northern Emirates and areas under Etihad WE jurisdiction, to guarantee a sustainable and reliable water supply without interruption and even allows for commercial trade,” said HE Mohammad Mohammad Saleh, Director General of Etihad WE.

Saleh confirmed that Etihad WE recently inaugurated the first phase of the new desalination plant in Umm Al Quwain, with a capacity of 150 MIGD which will add to the production capacity of the existing desalination plants. In addition, the 150 MIGD desalination plant will help establish an integrated system for advanced transmission lines that interconnect all regions of the Northern Emirates, which will also help increase the capacity and efficiency of the water pumping stations and strategic water tanks distributed throughout the areas served by Etihad WE. The above will provide a total capacity of more than 500 million gallons which meets the demand for water for a period exceeding three days in emergency cases.