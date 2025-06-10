Setting a new standard for boutique waterfront living, where Riviera charm meets Dubai sophistication

Dubai, UAE: Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, proudly announces the launch of Résidences Du Port, Autograph Collection Residences, a landmark new residential address in the heart of Dubai Marina. The project is developed by Prime Marina Property Developers LLC, a developer associated with fund manager FIM Partners, a leading investment management firm with over USD 4 billion in assets under management and a strong track record in real estate investment and development. Exclusively brought to market by Devmark, Résidences Du Port also marks the debut of Autograph Collection Residences, a brand by Marriott International, in Dubai.

Thoughtfully positioned on the Marina waterfront, the project introduces a rare collection of 74 boutique branded residences that blend timeless Riviera-inspired design with curated lifestyle experiences. Offering expansive views, refined interiors, world-class hospitality, and a wide range of curated amenities, Résidences Du Port delivers a fresh perspective on elegant coastal living in one of Dubai’s most iconic neighbourhoods.

As the demand for premium waterfront addresses continues to grow, Résidences Du Port stands out not only for its design and brand affiliation, but also as a compelling example of strategic redevelopment. The project is a full transformation of the former Nuran Hotel & Apartments a prominent site in Dubai Marina now being reimagined into a residential sanctuary. With prime land in premium established areas becoming increasingly scarce, this infill development presents a rare opportunity for buyers to own in a location that has become impossible to replicate.

Riviera-Inspired Living Reimagined

At Résidences Du Port, the gentle rhythm of waves becomes part of everyday life. Set along the marina's sparkling waterfront, this boutique residential retreat captures the effortless spirit of the South of France and Monaco, blending it with Dubai’s cosmopolitan energy. From sun-drenched terraces where mornings unfold over endless horizons, to tranquil waterfront promenades that invite evening strolls, every moment is designed for serene, elevated living.

Each residence is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, offering expansive layouts framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, natural light-flooded interiors, and seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces. Designed by the award-winning LW Design studio, the aesthetic combines elegant herringbone wood flooring, refined stone finishes, and bespoke craftsmanship, evoking the timeless elegance of classic yacht design with a contemporary twist.

An Iconic Address

Situated In a prime location within the vibrant Dubai Marina, Résidences Du Port is more than a prestigious address it is a gateway to the best of Dubai living. Residents enjoy immediate access to the bustling Marina promenade, boutique shopping, fine dining, and the nearby beaches of Jumeirah. The development also boasts proximity to iconic landmarks such as Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, and the Burj Al Arab, offering an ideal balance between urban energy and tranquil coastal retreat.

With direct connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Metro, the residences offer seamless access to the city’s cultural, commercial, and entertainment hubs, making everyday living both convenient and inspiring. Whether setting out for a morning round at Emirates Golf Club, a sunset dinner at Bluewaters Island, or a weekend escape to Downtown, every destination is within effortless reach.

This transformation of a well-known address speaks to a growing trend in Dubai’s real estate market one that sees high-potential sites being revitalised to meet the expectations of today’s discerning homeowners. Résidences Du Port captures both the legacy of its setting and the future of luxury urban living.

Boutique Residences with Thoughtful Sophistication

Crafted for discerning homeowners who appreciate understated luxury, Résidences Du Port offers an intimate collection of residences ranging from one to three-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom duplexes with private jacuzzis, four-bedroom triplexes featuring dedicated cinema rooms and game lounges, and two exclusive penthouses commanding the Marina skyline.

Each home is a statement of refinement, with interiors that blend timeless Riviera aesthetics with contemporary sophistication. Expansive living spaces are enhanced by bespoke finishes, chic custom-designed kitchens with high-end Smeg appliances, and spa-inspired bathrooms featuring elegant Gessi fittings and natural porcelain stone. Private terraces frame sweeping views of the Marina, transforming every sunrise and sunset into a personal masterpiece.

Luxury Amenities and Tailored Services

At Résidences Du Port, luxury extends far beyond the front door. Residents are welcomed into a boutique-inspired grand lobby an elegant homage to classic Mediterranean residences — and enjoy exclusive access to an array of amenities designed for relaxation, recreation, and well-being.

A beach club-inspired pool deck with sun-kissed terraces invites moments of leisure by the water’s edge, while a state-of-the-art wellness studio with yoga rooms, a spa, and a cold plunge pool offers a complete retreat for rejuvenation. A sophisticated residents’ lounge, private cinema, boardroom for discreet meetings, co-working café, golf simulator, and a family-friendly crèche ensure that every aspect of modern living is effortlessly catered to.

Residents also benefit from personalised services curated to enhance daily life, including 24-hour concierge, valet, housekeeping, move-in coordination, pet care, and a full suite of à la carte offerings from in-home spa treatments and childcare to event planning and personal training.

World-Class Services and Marriott Bonvoy Privileges

Adding further distinction to ownership at Résidences Du Port, residents are granted Gold Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy™, the world’s leading travel loyalty programme. This privilege unlocks access to a global network of over 7,000 hotels and resorts across 130 countries, alongside preferred rates, curated lifestyle experiences, and wellness benefits creating a truly elevated living experience that extends far beyond home.

Rooted in the fine art of hospitality, the offering ensures that every day at Résidences Du Port feels effortless, curated, and truly extraordinary.

Fares Bou Atme of Prime Marina Property Developers, commented: "With Résidences Du Port, we are proud to deliver a project that combines boutique understated luxury with Dubai’s cosmopolitan energy. This launch represents a defining moment for Dubai Marina and branded living in the region. Our strategic collaboration with Devmark and Marriott International has been instrumental to realising this vision."

Richard Aybar, Managing Director of Devmark, said: “Résidences Du Port is a truly distinctive project that speaks to discerning buyers seeking sophistication, intimacy, and waterfront prestige. As demand for boutique branded residences continues to grow — and opportunities for prime land become increasingly limited — transformative infill developments like this present a compelling path forward. With its Riviera-inspired design, curated amenities, and brand-backed services, Résidences Du Port offers not only an exceptional lifestyle experience, but also a rare investment opportunity in one of Dubai’s most iconic waterfront settings.”

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President - Mixed-Use Development, EMEA at Marriott International said: "We are proud to collaborate with FIM Prime Marina Holding Ltd. bringing Marriott International's debut Autograph Collection Residence in Dubai and the UAE. This standalone development offers a rare and remarkable opportunity to own a branded home and prime real estate in Dubai Marina. True to the Autograph Collection brand ethos of 'Exactly Like Nothing Else', Résidences Du Port comes with its unique design narrative made richer with an array of luxurious amenities and renowned services by Marriott."

A fully furnished show apartment is now open at the Devmark Gallery, offering buyers an opportunity to explore the development’s design language and living experience firsthand. Scheduled for handover in Q2 2026, Résidences Du Port is now available for private sales through Devmark. An exclusive opportunity awaits discerning homeowners to be part of Dubai Marina’s next iconic chapter.

About Prime Marina Property Developers LLC:

Prime Marina Property Developers LLC is a real estate development company under the leadership of FIM Partners, a leading investment manager with over USD 4 billion in assets under management and a presence across major financial hubs including Dubai, London, Riyadh, and Muscat.

With deep expertise in real estate investment and development, FIM Partners has led the funding and development of a number of high profile residential projects in Dubai, and manages a wide regional portfolio of institutional assets across the residential, student housing, commercial, industrial, logistics, retail, and education sectors.

FIM Partners is regulated by key financial authorities including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Oman.

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team with over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the UAE’s most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies.

