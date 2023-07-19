Deutsche Bank (XETRA: DBKGn.DB / NYSE: DB) today announced the close of a 450 million euro 7-year lending facility to the Ministry of Finance of the United Republic of Tanzania, to finance approximately 50 identified infrastructure projects in the Republic’s 2022/23 budget.

Deutsche Bank acted as the sole coordinating Mandated Lead Arranger and a lender on the dual tranche loan comprising of a covered 300 million euro tranche fully underwritten by Deutsche Bank benefiting from a 95% insurance cover by the African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI), previously known as the African Trade Insurance Agency (“ATI”), and a commercial 150 million euro tranche syndicated by Deutsche Bank. Banks in the syndication include: Absa Bank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division), Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited and Societe Generale all acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Nedbank Limited London Branch acting as Lead Arranger.

The facility will be used to finance major infrastructure projects in Tanzania and benefits from a robust control system with the involvement of Tanzania’s Internal Auditor General to review and track the allocation of funds. KPMG has also been appointed to carry out agreed-upon procedures on the projects expenditures. Eligible projects include: the construction and improvement of roads, the construction of new hospitals and projects improving access to potable water and to electricity across various regions in the country.

Maryam Khosrowshahi, Co-Head of Africa Coverage, Head of CEEMEA Public Sector Debt Capital Markets, and Chair of Global SSA at Deutsche Bank, said: “We are proud to have been selected by the United Republic of Tanzania as their partner of choice on this facility to help fund a number of critical infrastructure projects in the country. The successful execution of both tranches within a relatively short timeframe since the start of the transaction is testimony to the bank’s ability to structure and execute complex and innovative financings in Sub-Saharan Africa. We are grateful to ATIDI for our close cooperation once again on the underwritten tranche.”

Manuel Moses, CEO ATIDI, said: “ATIDI is happy to support viable and impacting projects in Tanzania. As the largest pan-African multilateral Insurer on the continent, it continues to play a pivotal role in supporting its member countries’ development plans and priorities. We are looking forward to discussing further transformational projects that will sustainably benefit Tanzania and its people.”